Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei P30 Pro gets crowned the best Android Flagship of 2019 - Digit Zero 1 Awards

Huawei P30 Pro has won the Digit Zero 1 award for the year 2019 in the category of Best Performing Premium Android Smartphone.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:06 IST
Huawei P30 Pro gets crowned the best Android Flagship of 2019 - Digit Zero 1 Awards
Huawei logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei P30 Pro has won the Digit Zero 1 award for the year 2019 in the category of Best Performing Premium Android Smartphone. The Digit Zero 1 award ceremony was held in the presence of approximately 150 Digit Squad members. Digit Squad is a community of 6000+ technology micro-influencers and enthusiasts across India who represent the ever-growing Digit community.

The Huawei P30 Pro was an undeniably strong contender for the best premium smartphone award, and based on Digit's testing, did emerge as the winner. An area where the Huawei P30 Pro gains serious points is in the camera department, thanks to the RYYB sensor and the 5x telephoto lens which allows users to shoot farther than ever before. The award comes at an opportune time for Huawei, with the Huawei P30 series achieving over 17 million in sales and Huawei Consumer Business Group being the only one of the top five global smartphone vendors to achieve double-digit growth in the sales in Q3, 2019. The company sold 65.8 million smartphones, which is an increase of 26 per cent, year over year.

Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India said, "The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the most celebrated smartphones globally, having received several accolades for photography and performance this year. We are committed to creating products that add value to the lives of our consumers and this recognition is another testament to our pursuit for excellence." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

No directions to central universities to increase fees: HRD minister

The government has not issued any directions to central universities to hike fees, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. Nishank made the statement in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.The Ministry of Hum...

NHRC notice to Bihar over reports of woman being set afire by man in Muzaffarpur

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government and the states police chief on Monday over reports that a woman was set on fire by a person after he tried to outrage her modesty, officials said. The commiss...

Jaipur theatres stop screening 'Panipat'

Several theatres here stopped screening Ashutosh Gowarikers Panipat on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups over the films portrayal of Bharatpurs Maharaja Surajmal. According to the management at some cinemas, the shows were cancelled foll...

6 pc unemployment rate among 15 plus people, Lok Sabha informed

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Monday stated that as per the results of annual Periodic Labour Force Survey PLFS, conducted by National Statistical Office NSO during 2017-18, the estimated unemployment rate on usual status basis for pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019