Huawei P30 Pro gets crowned the best Android Flagship of 2019 - Digit Zero 1 Awards

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei P30 Pro has won the Digit Zero 1 award for the year 2019 in the category of Best Performing Premium Android Smartphone. The Digit Zero 1 award ceremony was held in the presence of approximately 150 Digit Squad members. Digit Squad is a community of 6000+ technology micro-influencers and enthusiasts across India who represent the ever-growing Digit community.

The Huawei P30 Pro was an undeniably strong contender for the best premium smartphone award, and based on Digit's testing, did emerge as the winner. An area where the Huawei P30 Pro gains serious points is in the camera department, thanks to the RYYB sensor and the 5x telephoto lens which allows users to shoot farther than ever before. The award comes at an opportune time for Huawei, with the Huawei P30 series achieving over 17 million in sales and Huawei Consumer Business Group being the only one of the top five global smartphone vendors to achieve double-digit growth in the sales in Q3, 2019. The company sold 65.8 million smartphones, which is an increase of 26 per cent, year over year.

Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India said, "The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the most celebrated smartphones globally, having received several accolades for photography and performance this year. We are committed to creating products that add value to the lives of our consumers and this recognition is another testament to our pursuit for excellence." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

