UP government clears proposal for operation of 700 electric buses across 14 cities

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:23 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday cleared a proposal for operation of electric buses as part of the public transport system in 14 cities across the state. UP Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters here that the electric buses will be inducted to boost sustainable means of transport.

"PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited Consortium was chosen in the tender process. In UP, 700 such electric buses will be operated. One bus will cost Rs 1.25 crore. The Centre under Phase-II of FAME will give Rs 45 lakh per bus," the minister said. Singh said Rs 250 crore will be incurred in the operation of these buses of which Rs 120 crore will be realised through sale of tickets.

The buses will run in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Meerut, Agra, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Moradabad, Aligarh, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Shahjahanpur and Mathura-Vrindavan. As part of the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, the Centre's Department of Heavy Industry formulated a scheme called Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) in 2015 to promote manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicle technology and to ensure sustainable growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

