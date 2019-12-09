Left Menu
Former US Fed Chairman Paul Volcker dies at 92: media

Washington, Dec 9 (AFP) - Former US Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, who tackled American inflation in the 1970s and '80s and later leant his name to landmark Wall Street reforms, died Sunday, according to media reports.

Volcker, who headed the US central bank from 1975 to 1987, was 92. (AFP) IND

