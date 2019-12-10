Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Apple has 'deep concerns' that ex-employees accused of theft will flee to China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 07:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 07:11 IST
UPDATE 2-Apple has 'deep concerns' that ex-employees accused of theft will flee to China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc on Monday told a federal court it has "deep concerns" that two Chinese-born former employees accused of stealing trade secrets from the company will try to flee before their trials if their locations are not monitored. At a hearing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, prosecutors argued that Xiaolang Zhang and Jizhong Chen should continue to be monitored because they present flight risks.

Federal prosecutors alleged Zhang worked on Apple's secretive self-driving car program and took files related to the project before disclosing that he was going to work for a Chinese competitor. Federal agents arrested Zhang last year at the San Jose airport as he was about to board a flight for China. Prosecutors allege Chen took from Apple more than 2,000 files containing "manuals, schematics, diagrams and photographs of computer screens showing pages in Apple's secure databases" with intent to share them. Agents arrested him in January at a train station on his way to San Francisco International Airport for a trip to China.

The men were each charged with one count of criminal trade secrets theft and pleaded not guilty. They were released on bail shortly after their arrests and have been monitored since then. Attorney Daniel Olmos, who represents the men, said Monday that both had family reasons to visit China and had shown no signs of violating their pre-trial conditions so far.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marissa Harris argued that if either man fled to China, it would be difficult if not impossible for federal officials to secure their extradition for a trial. Three Apple employees sat in the courtroom to support prosecutors, including Anthony DeMario, a strategic adviser to Apple's global security group and veteran of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. Harris read Apple's statement to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila in San Jose, California.

"Apple's intellectual property is at the core of our innovation and growth," the statement said. "The defendants' continued participation in these proceedings is necessary to ensure a final determination of the facts, and we have deep concerns the defendants will not see this through if given the opportunity. Zhan stood listening through an interpreter and was dressed in a white and blue dress shirt, black jeans and Nike sneakers. Olmos told Davila GPS monitoring was unnecessary to secure Zhang's appearance at trial.

"This is not an espionage case," Olmos said. The government "is not requesting detention, but they are requesting essentially indefinitely location monitoring." Harris said Zhang's wife told federal agents that Zhang, who is a permanent U.S. resident, attempted to flee to Canada when agents searched his home.

During that search, agents found a laptop at the bottom of a laundry hamper that they allege contained trade secrets about Ethernet technology from Zhang's prior employer, chip supplier Marvell Technology Group Ltd, according to court documents. Chen, a U.S. citizen who immigrated from China in 1991, listened to the proceedings through an interpreter and wore a dark blue hoodie. He has been under radiofrequency monitoring, which is less precise than GPS tracking.

CONFIDENTIAL MISSILE DOCUMENT

Prosecutors allege that Chen is a flight risk in part because they found documents from several other former employers - including General Electric Co and Raytheon Co - at Chen's second residence in Maryland, where his wife and son live. Prosecutors said in court papers they found a 2011 document from Raytheon that they later determined was classified as "confidential," the lowest level of sensitivity in the U.S. government system.

"This document contains information relating to Raytheon's work on the Patriot Missile program and was not (and is not) permitted to be maintained outside of Department of Defense secured locations," prosecutors wrote. Olmos, the defense attorney, said it was not a file, but a single paper document "sitting in a box somewhere" in Chen's home.

Trial dates have not been scheduled. A hearing is scheduled for February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats to unveil articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday -aide

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will unveil articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a senior Democratic aide said.The House aide spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to give any d...

Genocide remains scourge and causing great suffering: UN chief

Too often, the world has failed populations under threat of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and ethnic cleansing, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his message for the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of ...

UPDATE 10-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. Dem...

UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019