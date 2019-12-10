Left Menu
Apex Professional University Observes Armed Forces Flag Day

  PTI
  • |
  Guwahati
  • |
  Updated: 10-12-2019 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 10:54 IST
GUWAHATI, India, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year to honor Indian soldiers who fought to safeguard the country's honor. The students and staff of the Apex Professional University, Pasighat, while paying deep gratitude to the brave hearts for their valour, courage, sacrifices and patriotism for the national cause, also pledged to be involved in welfare activities.

Group Captain Mohonto Pangging, Vayu Sena Medal (Retd.) motivated and inspired the students to join Armed Forces, repay debt of the Motherland. He expressed contentment that the University is grooming tomorrow's leaders to become successful entrepreneurs and become job providers than job seekers.

Prof. (Maj.) Ashok Kumar saluted the personnel of Armed Forces who are guarding the borders to safeguard the country's sovereignty, integrity and honor. He urged everyone to generously donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, "which is used for the welfare of the battle martyrs, war-disabled, the ex-servicemen and the serving personnel."

The Deputy Registrar of the University, Mr. Kristop Gao proposed the Vote of Thanks.

About Apex Professional University

Apex Professional University (APU) has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as a Statutory University under the public private partnership (PPP) scheme in accordance with the provisions contained in section 2(f) of University Grant Commission Act, 1956 and empowered to award degrees in terms of section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. APEX Professional University is also recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (COA) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for various Degree and Diploma Programs.

Apex Professional University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), ASSOCHAM and Quality Council of India. Forbes Magazine has recognized Apex Professional University (APU) as a 'Great Indian Institute' and has been acknowledged as 'Best Education Brand' by Economic Times. The University has initiated the process of its accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. IIK conducts courses in Indian System of Architecture (Vastu Shastra), Indian Metaphysical System (Shad Darshana) and Indian System of Healing (Siddha, Ayurveda & Yoga) that equips the students to address the issues of the present world in a rationalized manner.

http://www.apexuniversity.edu.in

https://www.facebook.com/apexuniversity/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8DEslSNZ4AawA9JgLNTeRw

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041904/Armed_Forces_Flag_Day_APU.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011744/Apex_Professional_University_Logo.jpg

