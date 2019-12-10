Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday were up by Rs 16 to Rs 2,058 per quintal in futures trade after participants accumulated positions on spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 16, or 0.78 per cent, at Rs 2,058 per quintal, in an open interest of 23,410 lots.

Likewise, for delivery in January, cottonseed oil cake was trading higher by Rs 9, or 0.44 per cent, at Rs 2,077 per quintal in an open interest of 61,550 lots. Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

