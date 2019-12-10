Left Menu
Oppo gives sneak peek into future of 'intelligent connectivity', plans USD 7 bn R&D push

  • PTI
  • Shenzhen
  Updated: 10-12-2019 15:12 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:12 IST
Chinese tech major Oppo on Tuesday organised here its annual global technology event 'Oppo Inno Day' where the company highlighted its growing prowess in cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and internet of things. The company has also announced its plans to invest about USD 7 billion over the next three years on its research and development initiatives that include building core technologies in hardware and software as well as frontier innovations such as 5G/6G, big data, cloud computing and augmented reality (AR).

The mega event, themed as 'Create Beyond Boundaries', witnessed the participation of industry experts, academia and business leaders who shared their views on the intelligent connectivity powered by the 5G technology. In his keynote speech, Oppo founder and Chief Executive Officer Tony Chen said, "As the adoption of 5G and AI (artificial intelligence) ramps up, intelligent connectivity is increasingly within reach. We believe the concept of connection is just the foundation, whereas the integration and convergence of things will be the future."

At the event, Oppo showcased a range of smart devices such as 5G CPE, AR glasses, smart watches, smart headphones along with key technological breakthroughs in areas such as flash charging, 5G, imaging and software optimisation. Chen announced that "an R&D (research and development) budget of RMB 50 billion (about USD 7 billion) will be set aside to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system in addition to 5G/6G, AI, AR, big data and other frontier technologies".

On the company's journey and its relentless pursuit of world-class technological innovations, he said, "OPPO has been more than just a phone maker from the outset. In fact, smartphones have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services. For OPPO and even the entire industry, there won't be any company solely focusing on smartphones." The Oppo Inno Day event also served as a platform for industry experts, partners and key opinion leaders to elaborate on the future of technology.

Addressing the event, Oppo Vice-President and Head of Oppo Research Institute Levin Liu said, "In the face of the new 5G era, Oppo will head towards Tech Innovation 2.0. which will be driven by 'frontier technology' and value for user." In order to seize 5G opportunities, Oppo plans to implement three key strategies — first, it wants to remain committed to core technology R&D to develop world-leading products; second, it will build a multi-portal ecosystem of intelligent devices with smartphones serving as the key gateway; and finally, it will continue to rethink user service and optimise its content and service offerings.

Last year, Oppo had held an internal technology exhibition showcasing its R&D capacity and breakthroughs across various fields, while exploring the future possibilities of mobile devices through in-depth interactions with experts from different industries.

