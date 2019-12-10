Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Realty sells 2 shopping malls in Amritsar, Nagpur for Rs 700cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:06 IST
Tata Realty sells 2 shopping malls in Amritsar, Nagpur for Rs 700cr

Tata Realty has sold two shopping malls in Amritsar and Nagpur to Singapore-based Virtuous Retail South Asia for Rs 700 crore. Virtuous Retail South Asia Pte Ltd (VRSA) is the retail arm of private equity firm Xander.

The shopping mall at Amritsar, Punjab, has a leasable area of one million sq ft while the mall in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has 7,00,000 sq ft area. VRSA said in a statement that it has acquired "Trilium retail shopping center portfolio from Tata Realty for Rs 700 crore (USD 100 million)."

The company has added two more operational centres to its existing, operational 5.4 million sq ft retail portfolio. "With these new acquisitions and the recently announced 20-acre land acquisition in Mumbai, VRSA's operational and under development India retail portfolio is now over 13 million sq ft across the four metropolitan cities of NCR Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai and regional gateway cities of Surat, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Nagpur," the statement said.

The acquisition from Tata Realty is in line with the company's rapid pan-India expansion strategy being executed through both ground-up development and acquisition of existing, high-quality retail assets, it added. VRSA will invest additional capital and resources in repositioning and rebranding the Trillium shopping malls as community-centric, flagship VR centers.

Sid Yog, founder and chairman of the Board, VRSA, said the company has expanded its footprint in Maharashtra and Punjab and add two strategic assets to the retail portfolio in India. "The acquisition of the Tata Realty retail portfolio provides an immediate opportunity to convert two existing, well-built assets in highly desirable locations, into people-centric VR flagship centers for two leading Indian cities with a very proud and rich heritage and history," he added.

Rohit George, Executive Managing Director, VRSA, said: "These acquisitions immediately add 1.7 million sq ft of existing retail space to our operational portfolio, taking it to about 7 million sq ft across 6 cities." Combined with under-development VR Delhi and VR Mumbai (totaling around 5 million sq ft), and the soon to be opened VR Mantri Arena in west Bengaluru (1 million sq ft), VRSA said its portfolio span across nine locations across eight major cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Far East Holds Insulated Wire Brand Crossover Marketing Campaign

WUXI, China, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- From November 8-11, Far East Creative Pop-up Store, the first conceptual pop-up store in the domestic cable industry, made a stunning appearance in the Central Mall, Nanjing, China. Focusing on Guar...

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn board....

States, UTs report 'Nil' data on suicides by farmers to NCRB: Kishan Reddy to Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

While replying to Congress MP Rahul Gandhis question in Lok Sabha on farmers suicide, Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that National Crime Records Bureau NCRB has informed that many States and Union Territories ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019