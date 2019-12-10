Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commerce Ministers task to prepare plan to tackle Indo-Japan trade issues

The Japanese side comprised of officials of the Japanese Trade Policy Bureau, METI and the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi.

Commerce Ministers task to prepare plan to tackle Indo-Japan trade issues
Bilateral issues between India and Japan were discussed in the hour-long meeting and Commerce and Industry Minister raised the issue of trade deficit between India and Japan and the review of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), Government of Japan, Hiroshi Kajiyama met in New Delhi today prior to the meeting between Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in Guwahati on December 16, 2019.

Bilateral issues between India and Japan were discussed in the hour-long meeting and Commerce and Industry Minister raised the issue of trade deficit between India and Japan and the review of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.

Commerce and Industry Minister informed the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan that balancing trade is a high priority for India with all partners. Similarly, market access for India's goods and services with partner countries is very important but despite commitments in CEPA from Japan, market access for India's goods and services remains elusive.

Both Ministers tasked officials of both countries to prepare a time-bound action plan to address all these issues to strengthen Indo-Japan trade relations.

Senior officers of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and External Affairs were part of the Indian delegation. The Japanese side comprised of officials of the Japanese Trade Policy Bureau, METI and the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn board....

States, UTs report 'Nil' data on suicides by farmers to NCRB: Kishan Reddy to Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

While replying to Congress MP Rahul Gandhis question in Lok Sabha on farmers suicide, Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that National Crime Records Bureau NCRB has informed that many States and Union Territories ha...

990 gelatin sticks recovered in Jharkhand

A total of 990 illegally procured gelatin sticks packed in two sacks were seized in Jharkhands Pakur district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation under Malpahadi police outpost area, lead...

Over 1,000 scientists, scholars sign petition demanding withdrawal of citizenship bill

Over 1,000 scientists and scholars have signed a petition demanding that the Citizenship Amendment Bill in its current form be withdrawn, with noted academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta saying the legislation will transform India into an unconsti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019