Commerce Ministers task to prepare plan to tackle Indo-Japan trade issues

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), Government of Japan, Hiroshi Kajiyama met in New Delhi today prior to the meeting between Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in Guwahati on December 16, 2019.

Bilateral issues between India and Japan were discussed in the hour-long meeting and Commerce and Industry Minister raised the issue of trade deficit between India and Japan and the review of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.

Commerce and Industry Minister informed the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan that balancing trade is a high priority for India with all partners. Similarly, market access for India's goods and services with partner countries is very important but despite commitments in CEPA from Japan, market access for India's goods and services remains elusive.

Both Ministers tasked officials of both countries to prepare a time-bound action plan to address all these issues to strengthen Indo-Japan trade relations.

Senior officers of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and External Affairs were part of the Indian delegation. The Japanese side comprised of officials of the Japanese Trade Policy Bureau, METI and the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)