Solar parks planned in Bundelkhand, Chambal: MP minister

Solar parks will be developed on the barren lands of backward Bundelkhand and dacoit-infested Chambal in Madhya Pradesh, state Minister for Renewable Energy Harsh Yadav said on Tuesday. He said the aim was to make Madhya Pradesh a solar power hub in the country.

"The land in Bundelkhand is barren due to presence of stones. We will use this land to develop solar power parks. Such parks would be developed in Morena in Chambal as well," Yadav told reporters.

Two solar parks are planned in Neemuch and Agar Malwa regions, and all these projects would together generate 3500 MW of power, he added. "The mega solar plant in Rewa will start working at full capacity from this month and generate 750MW electricity, of which 99MW is being provided to Delhi Metro," he said.

Rooftop solar plants have been installed in several government buildings, including 291 colleges, 126 engineering colleges, 13 medical colleges, 14 universities, 107 structures of police departments, among others, he said. "The state government has introduced a solar pump scheme for farmers of remote areas. Besides, floating solar plants would be set up at Omkareshwar and Indira Sagar dams to generate 1000MW electricity," he said.

Yadav, who is also in charge of Cottage and Village Industries Department, said 20 more 'Mrignayani' stores, selling traditional and nontraditional crafts of the state, will be set up across the country, including Telangana, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. Several craftsmen from cottage industries in the state were recently sent for a study tour to London, he informed.

