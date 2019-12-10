Toyota elevates N Raja as head of financial arm in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced organizational changes, with N Raja taking over as the managing director of the company's financial services arm with effect from January 2020. Raja, who is currently deputy managing director for sales and marketing functions at TKM, takes over as the managing director of Toyota Financial Services India.

The company has also elevated Raju B Ketkale as the deputy managing director, covering manufacturing as a function. Ketkale was previously senior vice-president and director at TKM, handling product design & development and quality assurance.

Besides, the company said it has promoted Naveen Soni as senior vice-president of the sales and customer service functions. Soni, who has been in the company for close to two decades, was previously vice-president of external affairs, corporate social responsibility, and public relations. Vikram Gulati, who is the country head and vice-president of external affairs, has now been promoted as senior vice-president and will take charge of external affairs, corporate social responsibility, and public relations.

"In our efforts to achieve sustainable growth and enhance competitiveness, we are excited to announce the key structural changes within the company to strengthen operations and enhance focus on the growth of our workforce and the company," TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said. The changes so announced will boost the alignment of resources to achieve greater optimization and improve efficiencies throughout operations, he added.

