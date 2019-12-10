Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir flight takes off from Singapore a day after suffering 'tech issue'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:13 IST
GoAir flight takes off from Singapore a day after suffering 'tech issue'

A GoAir plane that was grounded in Singapore due to a "technical issue" on Monday took off on Tuesday. The budget carrier was operating an A320 neo plane, as per flight tracking websites.

The plane was carrying 158 passengers. A GoAir spokesperson said the flight G8 28 from Singapore to Bengaluru had an air turn back on priority shortly after take off, following a technical issue on Monday.

"There were 158 passengers on board. The aircraft is currently being attended to by the GoAir engineering team," he added. Late in the evening, the spokesperson said the aircraft has taken off from Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

Undernutrition widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam

Undernutrition is particularly widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam, with stunting rates among the highest in the world, according to a new report launched today by the World Bank and Vietnams National Institute of Nutrition...

FACTBOX-Worker and environment safeguards among changes in new USMCA trade deal

Stronger worker and environmental protections top the changes to a new version of the North American trade deal that U.S., Mexican and Canadian representatives are due to sign in Mexico on Tuesday. The pact, which is expected to underpin 1....

UPDATE 2-UK midcaps slip on weak data; trade news cushions FTSE fall

Britains mid-cap index tumbled on Tuesday after lacklustre domestic growth data, while the FTSE 100 came off its earlier lows on a report that planned U.S. tariffs on China could be delayed. The bluechip index had slid as much as 1.3, weigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019