Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushil Modi replaces Sitharaman as head of GoM on IGST settlement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 00:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 00:07 IST
Sushil Modi replaces Sitharaman as head of GoM on IGST settlement

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi will be the convener of a Group of Ministers on Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) replacing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, GST Council sources said on Tuesday. Sitharaman was inadvertently mentioned as the convenor of the panel set up to discuss issues relating to IGST after she had a meeting with Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan finance ministers and deputy chief ministers of Delhi and Puducherry on December 4, they said.

Since the Union Finance Minister is the chairperson of the GST Council, she could not have headed the panel, they said. The GoM will deliberate on IGST issues of the states and submit its recommendations to Sitharaman.

A modification has been made late Tuesday evening to the constitution of GoM on IGST making Sushil Modi its convener, they said. Last week, finance ministers and representatives of opposition-ruled states met Sitharaman and expressed their concern over delay in release of GST compensation which has put them in an acute financial position.

The finance ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh and representatives of Kerala, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh attended the meeting over the delay in payment of compensation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Vision Impact Institute: New Reports on State of Vision Will Renew Global Focus on the Societal Impact of Poor Vision

&#160;The Vision Impact Institute welcomes the release of two new complementary and aligned reports on the state of vision that raise awareness of the need for people-centered eye health services globally and highlight effective response st...

Pompeo says 'very hopeful' North Korea will abide by commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the Trump administration is very hopeful North Korea will continue to abide by its commitments to work toward denuclearization and not to conduct further long-range missile test firin...

Russia's Lavrov: Moscow seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with U.S.

Russian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia is willing to publish a cache of communications between 2016 and 2017 that he said would clear Moscow of allegations it interfered in U.S. politics but has been blocked by ...

UPDATE 3-Pennsylvania court rejects Bill Cosby's appeal of sex assault conviction

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Cosbys bid to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction, rejecting his lawyers argument that a judge deprived the comedian of a fair trial by allowing other accusers to testify. Cosby, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019