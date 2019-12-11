Akhiyaan A Melodious New Track by Papon is a Sensational Hit on YouTube

MUMBAI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Bollywood singer-lyricist Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, has recently expressed his satisfaction towards the music industry in one of the candid interviews given to HT Cafe. Papon is overwhelmed by the response of his fans towards this incredible track- 'Akhiyaan' which already has crossed 3M views and 91K likes on YouTube. The brand new song 'Akhiyan' sung by Papon in collaboration with the composer duo Gourov Roshin was released on 5th December 2019 featuring popular Tik Tok stars Manav and Garima.

'Akhiyan' is an eclectic emotional melody that touches the hearts especially due to the lyrical and singing efforts taken in order to convey a romantic message on one-sided love. The video is already receiving a tremendous response on YouTube with 3M views and 84K comments as of now. #EkTarfaPyaar tag is also in trend. The composition is released by Sony Music India. Papon's fans are enjoying this musical treat this winter season.

Papon is well respected for his melodious collection including Mujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage to name a few. Papon, a popular Assamese and Bollywood singer admits that he enjoys his own creations and renderings more than his film songs and due to this fact, he has put his greatest efforts for delivering this exclusive and elegant musical composition. While talking on it, Papon says, "It's interesting. I have always connected to the thought of how love is in one's heart and can be so intense even if the other person doesn't have a clue about it."

Papon who has contributed to many classy Bollywood tracks such as, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Kyon from Barf, Kaun Mera from Special 26, and Chav Laga from Sui Dhaaga, admits that 'the melody and production' were the key factors which reinforced him sing this song. In an interview with this famous entertainment supplement, HT-Cafe, he said that he has been doing his bit for Indian music and this one is right in the zone of Indie pop. Moreover, he added, that he has known the duo, Gourov and Roshin for a long time, and when this song was offered to him, he immediately agreed doing it.

Furthermore, about the music labels he added, "They are investing and indulging in promotion of non-film music after two decades in India. Some of us have been trying our best to keep the parallel music scene alive for more than a decade now but it is heart-warming to see so many music videos of artists finally getting some reach."

In the past, Papon has vigorously supported many social causes like, Assam River Dolphin Conservation Project, 'Clean the Brahmaputra' Mission in Assam, etc. Papon, who has set an ideal example for celebrities to show and follow their social responsiveness, is highly delighted that this year there has been a tremendous rise in music videos and is contented to see the music labels do their bit. Definitely, it is very satisfactory and pleasing for any artist who contributes to the art wholeheartedly and with complete devotion.

About HT Cafe:

HT Cafe is a daily entertainment & lifestyle supplement of Hindustan Times. Readers turn to it for fun, entertainment and spice. It has a great viewership and readers are hooked to this supplement for freshness and entertaining content from Bollywood to Hollywood, fashion, lifestyle, city and campus.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)