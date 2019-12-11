Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhiyaan A Melodious New Track by Papon is a Sensational Hit on YouTube

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 11:33 IST
Akhiyaan A Melodious New Track by Papon is a Sensational Hit on YouTube

MUMBAI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Bollywood singer-lyricist Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, has recently expressed his satisfaction towards the music industry in one of the candid interviews given to HT Cafe. Papon is overwhelmed by the response of his fans towards this incredible track- 'Akhiyaan' which already has crossed 3M views and 91K likes on YouTube. The brand new song 'Akhiyan' sung by Papon in collaboration with the composer duo Gourov Roshin was released on 5th December 2019 featuring popular Tik Tok stars Manav and Garima.

'Akhiyan' is an eclectic emotional melody that touches the hearts especially due to the lyrical and singing efforts taken in order to convey a romantic message on one-sided love. The video is already receiving a tremendous response on YouTube with 3M views and 84K comments as of now. #EkTarfaPyaar tag is also in trend. The composition is released by Sony Music India. Papon's fans are enjoying this musical treat this winter season.

Papon is well respected for his melodious collection including Mujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage to name a few. Papon, a popular Assamese and Bollywood singer admits that he enjoys his own creations and renderings more than his film songs and due to this fact, he has put his greatest efforts for delivering this exclusive and elegant musical composition. While talking on it, Papon says, "It's interesting. I have always connected to the thought of how love is in one's heart and can be so intense even if the other person doesn't have a clue about it."

Papon who has contributed to many classy Bollywood tracks such as, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Kyon from Barf, Kaun Mera from Special 26, and Chav Laga from Sui Dhaaga, admits that 'the melody and production' were the key factors which reinforced him sing this song. In an interview with this famous entertainment supplement, HT-Cafe, he said that he has been doing his bit for Indian music and this one is right in the zone of Indie pop. Moreover, he added, that he has known the duo, Gourov and Roshin for a long time, and when this song was offered to him, he immediately agreed doing it.

Furthermore, about the music labels he added, "They are investing and indulging in promotion of non-film music after two decades in India. Some of us have been trying our best to keep the parallel music scene alive for more than a decade now but it is heart-warming to see so many music videos of artists finally getting some reach."

In the past, Papon has vigorously supported many social causes like, Assam River Dolphin Conservation Project, 'Clean the Brahmaputra' Mission in Assam, etc. Papon, who has set an ideal example for celebrities to show and follow their social responsiveness, is highly delighted that this year there has been a tremendous rise in music videos and is contented to see the music labels do their bit. Definitely, it is very satisfactory and pleasing for any artist who contributes to the art wholeheartedly and with complete devotion.

About HT Cafe:

HT Cafe is a daily entertainment & lifestyle supplement of Hindustan Times. Readers turn to it for fun, entertainment and spice. It has a great viewership and readers are hooked to this supplement for freshness and entertaining content from Bollywood to Hollywood, fashion, lifestyle, city and campus.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand faces major test in Australian conditions

The validity and durability of New Zealands ranking and run of success in Test cricket will be tested in the sports most hostile environment when it meets Australia on Thursday to open a three-match series. New Zealand has risen to No. 2 in...

Australia says to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within next 24 hours

Australia said on Wednesday it expects to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within the next 24 hours if they are stable enough to travel. New Zealand is treating 30 people for burns at several hospitals around the country af...

Golf-Johnson says fit for whatever Tiger wants at Presidents Cup

Dustin Johnson has not played a tournament since the Tour Championship in August while recovering from major knee surgery but has no fear of being thrown in the deep end at the Presidents Cup this week.Johnson will team up with Gary Woodlan...

Lillard pours in 31 as Blazers blast Knicks

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and matched his season best with eight 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an easy 115-87 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points, 15 rebou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019