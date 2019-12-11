Left Menu
Development News Edition

China Mobile International Wins the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:44 IST
China Mobile International Wins the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2019

China Mobile International (CMI) took the honor as the "Best Asian Wholesale Operator" at this year's prestigious Telecom Review Excellence Awards in Dubai, UAE.

Today's accolade recognizes CMI's continued investment and innovation in extending its network resources to give customers huge network capacity, connecting Asia, Belt, and Road (B&R) region and the rest of the world. CMI evolves to serve the needs of its customers as they grow and develop in the digital transformation era. With CMI's commitment to better serving customers, it has integrated wholesale carrier services under iConnect. It garnered strong and solid growth momentum in terms of customer acquisition, revenue and market share in the past year.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious title as the 'Best Asian Wholesale Operator'. It is a new milestone for CMI and serves as evidence of our company's dedication to innovation and service excellence," said Andrew Niu, Chief Partnership Officer at China Mobile International. "To help build an ecosystem that enables services such as 5G and IoT to thrive globally, CMI launched its 5G initiative in June as part of its Hand-in-Hand program. We hope to capitalize on opportunities for the 5G era for its own business and also those of partners across industry and their customers."

Built on an extensive and reliable global network, CMI offers customers low-latency connectivity as well as broad coverage and capacity. As a trusted and reputable wholesales provider of international connectivity, CMI has customized and optimized its services to cater to carriers' needs. CMI strives to enhance its wholesale solutions and customer service to bring more value to global carrier partners under iConnect.

Winners of the Telecom Review Excellence Awards were chosen by a judging panel of 15 industry experts. Telecom Review honored leading ICT brands at its awards ceremony that was held on December 10, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Entire NE given protection under Citizenship Bill: Rijiju

The entire northeast has been given protection under the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the governments most prominent face from the region, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, said amidst protests across the northeastern states against the contentio...

China Mobile International Wins the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2019

China Mobile International CMI took the honor as the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at this years prestigious Telecom Review Excellence Awards in Dubai, UAE.Todays accolade recognizes CMIs continued investment and innovation in extending its...

Pak former president Zardari gets bail on medical grounds

Pakistans former president Asif Ali Zardari was on Wednesday granted bail on medical grounds by a court here in two corruption cases, according to media reports. Zardari, 64, who was arrested in June, approached the court on December 3 seek...

Code on Social Security introduced in Lok Sabha

The Code on Social Security, 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday which seeks to amend and consolidate the laws relating to social security of employees.The bill, moved by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, seeks to consolidate the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019