China Mobile International Wins the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2019

China Mobile International (CMI) took the honor as the "Best Asian Wholesale Operator" at this year's prestigious Telecom Review Excellence Awards in Dubai, UAE.

Today's accolade recognizes CMI's continued investment and innovation in extending its network resources to give customers huge network capacity, connecting Asia, Belt, and Road (B&R) region and the rest of the world. CMI evolves to serve the needs of its customers as they grow and develop in the digital transformation era. With CMI's commitment to better serving customers, it has integrated wholesale carrier services under iConnect. It garnered strong and solid growth momentum in terms of customer acquisition, revenue and market share in the past year.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious title as the 'Best Asian Wholesale Operator'. It is a new milestone for CMI and serves as evidence of our company's dedication to innovation and service excellence," said Andrew Niu, Chief Partnership Officer at China Mobile International. "To help build an ecosystem that enables services such as 5G and IoT to thrive globally, CMI launched its 5G initiative in June as part of its Hand-in-Hand program. We hope to capitalize on opportunities for the 5G era for its own business and also those of partners across industry and their customers."

Built on an extensive and reliable global network, CMI offers customers low-latency connectivity as well as broad coverage and capacity. As a trusted and reputable wholesales provider of international connectivity, CMI has customized and optimized its services to cater to carriers' needs. CMI strives to enhance its wholesale solutions and customer service to bring more value to global carrier partners under iConnect.

Winners of the Telecom Review Excellence Awards were chosen by a judging panel of 15 industry experts. Telecom Review honored leading ICT brands at its awards ceremony that was held on December 10, 2019.

