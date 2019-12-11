Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User 2019-2024

The global hydrogen peroxide market projected to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2019-2024.

  • IMARC Group
  • |
  • Brooklyn
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:52 IST
Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User 2019-2024
IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Hydrogen Peroxide Market Research: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024", the global hydrogen peroxide market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2018.

Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound that is characterized by a pale blue color. A combination of hydrogen and water, it is a clear liquid in its pure form and is slightly more viscous than water. Although it is non-flammable in nature, it is unstable and readily decomposes into oxygen and water while releasing heat and can cause combustion in contact with organic materials.

It is used as a mild antiseptic on the skin to prevent infection caused by scrapes, burns and minor cuts. It is also utilized as a bleaching agent in the paper and pulp industry owing to its strong oxidizing properties. Additionally, it also used across numerous other industry verticals in the manufacturing of various products, such as disinfectants, bleaches, hair relaxers, ear drops, toothpaste, antiseptic mouthwash, and hair relaxers.

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Trends:

The significant growth in various end-use industries is primarily driving the growth of the market. Apart from being utilized as a bleaching agent, hydrogen peroxide is widely used in the paper and pulp industry for the production of chemical, mechanical and recyclable pulps. The rising demand for paper and pulp from packaging and pharmaceutical industries, along with the escalating demand for high-quality paper from the print media, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, since this chemical compound is also used in the agricultural sector to improve crop yield, the thriving agricultural industry is expected to impact the market growth favorably.

Additionally, the advent of the Hydrogen Peroxide to Propylene Oxide (HPPO) technology is further driving the market toward growth. Developed collaboratively by ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions and Evonik Industries, the HPPO technology is an environment-friendly process wherein hydrogen peroxide is employed as the primary raw material for the production of propylene oxide.

The rising demand for propylene oxide from various industries, such as automotive, construction, and food and beverage industries, thus, in turn, is expected to catalyze the market growth. Furthermore, several initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries have spurred the demand for hydrogen peroxide for water treatment and pollution control applications. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 5.6 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:

  • On the basis of the application, the market has been divided into chemical synthesis, bleaching, disinfectant, cleaning and etching, and others. Amongst these, chemical synthesis exhibits a clear dominance in the market.
  • Based on the end use, the market has been segregated into pulp and paper, food and beverages, water treatment, textiles and laundry, oil and gas, healthcare, electronics, and others. At present, pulp and paper account for the majority of the total market share.
  • On the geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other key regions include Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, North America, and Latin America.
  • The competitive landscape of the market has been studied with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema Group, Kemira Oyj, FMC Corporation, EkO Peroxide LLC (acquired by AkzoNobel), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., PeroxyChem LLC, Aditya Birla Group, Kingboard Holdings Limited, BASF SE, Merck & Co., Inc., Chang Chun Group, Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd. and Hansol Chemical Co. Ltd.

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Governor Badnore interacts with Air Warriors of Halwara Station

Honble Governor of Punjab, Shri Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore, visited Air Force Station Halwara on 09 Dec 2019. He was accompanied by his wife. They were received by Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Hal...

Entire NE given protection under Citizenship Bill: Rijiju

The entire northeast has been given protection under the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the governments most prominent face from the region, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, said amidst protests across the northeastern states against the contentio...

China Mobile International Wins the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2019

China Mobile International CMI took the honor as the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at this years prestigious Telecom Review Excellence Awards in Dubai, UAE.Todays accolade recognizes CMIs continued investment and innovation in extending its...

Pak former president Zardari gets bail on medical grounds

Pakistans former president Asif Ali Zardari was on Wednesday granted bail on medical grounds by a court here in two corruption cases, according to media reports. Zardari, 64, who was arrested in June, approached the court on December 3 seek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019