Snowfall in major tourist places of Himachal Pradesh

Famous tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri, witnessed snowfall overnight which led to the mercury dropping to sub-zero levels on Saturday. Between Friday 5.30 pm and Saturday 8.30 am, Dalhousie received 60 cm of snow, the highest in the state, followed by Kufri (20 cm), Shimla (13 cm) and Manali (10 cm), Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa each witnessed 13 cm snowfall during the period, he said, adding Kothi received 30 cm of snow, Chhatrari 18 cm, Bijahi and Khadrala 14 cm, Theog 12 cm and Janjheli 10 cm. Dhauladhar hills and Bhagsunag in Kangra district also witnessed snowfall. Minimum temperatures in Kufri, Manali, Shimla and Dalhousie were recorded at minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, minus 0.5 degrees Celsius and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Keylong recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at minus 5.7 degrees Celsius, whereas in Kinnaur's Kalpa it was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius. Dharamshala received the highest rainfall at 86 mm Between Friday 5.30 pm and Saturday 8.30 am, followed by Chamba 62 mm, Naina Devi 58 mm, Gaggal 57 mm, Palampur 56 mm, Banjar 55 mm, Una 50 mm, Baijnath 49 mm, Jogindernagar 36 mm, Hamirpur and Sujanpur 32 mm each, Nahan 28 mm, Sundernagar and Karsog 26 mm each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)