Tata Tetley launches ethnic range of Indian-flavoured tea bags in UK

  • London
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:04 IST
The Tata Group owned Tetley tea brand has announced the launch of a special ethnic range in the UK, targeted at the diaspora population in the country. Tata Global Beverages Ltd, the brand owners of Britain's iconic tea brand Tetley Tea, said the range will offer three flavours of 'Masala', 'Elaichi' (Cardamom) and 'Ginger', already available in the Indian market.

The speciality Indian flavours, aimed at the South Asian Diaspora living in the UK as well as across Europe, are expected to address a gap in the market for authentic Indian "chai" tea bags. "This is the first time a mainstream tea brand is disrupting the tea category by offering an authentic desi (local) chai experience in a tea bag format," says Adil Ahmad, President of the International Business at Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

Tetley is among the world's largest tea companies, going back over 180 years, and had been acquired by the Tata Group nearly 10 years ago. It has a brand presence in over 40 countries, adding up to millions of cups of tea around the world.

Rahul Kale, UK-based export consultant to TATA Global Beverages Ltd, said: "Unlike other Indian spiced teas and chai mixes which are targeted mainly towards the mainstream tea consumers, Tetley ethnic range has specifically been blended and packed in India keeping the South Asian diaspora in mind. "It really is a game-changer for all ethnic independent stores and mainstream retailers with a world food offering who want to offer an authentic Indian tea range to their South Asian consumers."

The new Tetley ethnic range will be marketed at around GBP 3.49 for 72 tea bags.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

