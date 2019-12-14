Milk prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Maharashtra

After Amul, the Maharashtra Milk Producers Welfare Association (MMPWA) on Saturday decided to increase milk prices in Maharashtra by Rs 2 per litre. Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells its products under `Amul' brand, had announced increase in the price of its milk by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday in several markets including Maharashtra.

Prakash Kutawal, secretary of MMPWA, said the decision to hike prices was taken at a meeting of representatives of around 60 milk dairies here. "We discussed various aspects of the milk business including rising milk procurement rate and decided to hike prices by Rs 2," he said.

At present, cow milk is sold at around Rs 40 per litre and buffalo milk at around Rs 60 per litre in the state..

