Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Major currencies await Sino-U.S. deal details, sterling ticks up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 08:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 08:57 IST
FOREX-Major currencies await Sino-U.S. deal details, sterling ticks up
Image Credit: OpenPhoto

Currencies made a muted response to the U.S.-China trade deal on Monday, as last week's brief relief that an agreement had been reached was replaced by frustration at a lack of details, and a reluctance to make big bets as Christmas draws near. Washington and Beijing cooled their trade war last week, reducing some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

That had lifted the Australian dollar and pushed down the safe-harbor yen last week, before profit-taking set in. "We've been a little but underwhelmed by the details of what we know now," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"The good news is that now we have more surety in terms of the prospect of an increase in tensions. The market needed that assurance. But in terms of the rollbacks they're quite minimal." The trade-sensitive Australian dollar fetched $0.6878, easing from Friday's four-month high of $0.6930.

The Chinese yuan traded at 6.9959 per U.S. dollar, still stronger than the symbolic 7 mark but below the four-month high of 6.9589 that it hit last week. Both currencies found some support from slightly stronger-than-expected Chinese production and consumption data.

The euro rose marginally to $1.1129, as did the Japanese yen to 109.40 per dollar. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar weakened 0.1% to 97.084. Fine details of the trade deal, which has not been signed yet, are awaited.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday the deal will nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years and is "totally done" despite the need for translation and revisions to its text. A date for senior U.S. and Chinese officials to formally sign the agreement is still being determined, he added.

"We have seen over time more reports about the differences between what the U.S. said and what China said about the agreement," said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of fixed income research at JPMorgan Securities in Tokyo. "The U.S. talks about the size of U.S. farm products China will buy but China stayed mum." Elsewhere, sterling climbed back towards Friday's peak, adding half a percent to $1.3386, basking in the glow of a Conservative election victory that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a "huge great stonking mandate."

"The focus now turns to Brexit and the 31 January deadline, with the election results giving Prime Minister Johnson a clear mandate to pave the way out of Europe," ANZ analysts said in a note. The dollar's weakness also helped the Hong Kong dollar to a fresh five-month high of 7.7893 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

CAA protests: Opposition parties seek time from President Kovind for a meeting

Opposition parties have sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind for a meeting to apprise him on the current situation in the country in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, sources said on Monday. Protests ov...

Business briefs

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said it has sold over six lakh automatic cars. Out of these six lakh automatic transmission passenger vehicles sold, over five lakh are equipped with auto gear shift AGS techn...

Kenya Airways names new acting CEO effective January 1 -statement

Kenya Airways has named Allan Kilavuka as its new acting Chief Executive Officer effective January 1st following the resignation of its current head in May, the airline said on Monday.Kilavuka is the CEO of Kenya Airways subsidiary Jambojet...

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019