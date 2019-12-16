Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex ends 71 pts lower; FMCG, energy stocks crack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:02 IST
Sensex ends 71 pts lower; FMCG, energy stocks crack

Market benchmark Sensex ended 71 points lower at 40,938.72 on Monday, dragged by losses in energy, FMCG and auto stocks amid weak macroeconomic numbers. The 30-share BSE barometer had opened higher and hit a lifetime high of 41,185.03 points in the opening session.

Losses in FMCG, auto, energy and select banking stocks eroded the gains later with Sensex settling 70.99 points or 0.17 per cent down at 40,938.72. The broader NSE Nifty finished 32.75 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 12,053.95 as 37 of its components declined.

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.97 per cent, followed by Tata Steel 1.80 per cent, HUL 1.57 per cent, Vedanta 1.44 per cent, Bharti Airtel 1.37 per cent and M&M 1.35 per cent. On the other hand, TCS rallied 2.70 per cent, Tech Mahindra 1.60 per cent, HCL Tech 1.57 per cent, HDFC 0.83 per cent and Kotak Bank 0.73 per cent.

According to traders, an agreement between the US and China over trade tariffs enthused global investors earlier in the day, but release of weak macro numbers dampened the market sentiment. Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 0.58 per cent in November, as against 0.16 per cent in October due to increase in prices of food articles.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe were trading significantly higher. On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 18 paise against the US dollar to 71.01 (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading flat at USD 65.23 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 17-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets run to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest i...

Lynda Keene appointed as Chief Executive of Tourism Export Council

The Board of the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand TECNZ is delighted to announce that Lynda Keene has been appointed in the role of Chief Executive.Anna Black, Board Chair of TECNZ says, Lynda has extensive experience with inbound tour...

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Brees becomes NFL's all-time TD pass king

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to become the NFLs career leader in touchdown passes on Monday night. Brees 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill with 708 left in the third quarter against Indianapolis -- Brees ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019