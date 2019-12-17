Mazagon Dock gets Sebi's go-ahead to float IPO
State-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to float an initial public offering (IPO). The public sector undertaking had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in August seeking its clearance to launch an IPO and obtained its "observations" on December 13, according to the latest update with the markets watchdog.
Sebi's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues like IPO, follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue. Going by the draft papers, Mazagon Dock, a leading shipyard of India serving the nation's strategic requirements, will see sale of over 2.8 crore equity shares by the government.
The issue is being managed by Yes Securities, IDFC Securities, Axis Capital, JM Financial and Edelweiss Financial Services. The IPO is part of the government's target to garner Rs 1.05 lakh crore through stake sale in state-owned companies in 2019-20.
Earlier in August 2018, Mazagon had got the markets regulator's clearance to float an IPO, but did not go ahead with the plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sebi declines Karvy's plea to use PoA for settling clients' pay-in obligations to exchanges
GDR manipulation: Sebi levies over Rs 16 cr fine on Sanraa Media, its 6 officials
Sebi declines Karvy's plea to use PoA, cites illegal transfer of client money
Karvy case: 90% investors get back their securities on prompt Sebi action
ICICI Venture Funds Management, 4 others pay over Rs 5.2 cr to settle case with Sebi