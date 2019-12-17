Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skoda installs 8.5MWp rooftop solar power plant at Chakan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:49 IST
Skoda installs 8.5MWp rooftop solar power plant at Chakan

European car major Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Tuesday announced the installation of its 8.5 MWp rooftop solar photo voltaic (PV) power generation plant at the company's Chakan facility near Pune. Last year, the company had inaugurated its first major 980 KV solar PV installation at its Aurangabad manufacturing plant. It currently produces up to 1.5 million kWh and contributes to the reduction of upto 922 tonne of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Touted as the largest-ever such a project in the auto industry globally and one of Indias largest rooftop installations, it will produce 12.2 million kWh of energy annually and contribute between 15 -20 per cent of the plants total electrical consumption, the company said in a release. The captive solar PV plant spread across a single roof area measuring 63,000 square meters of the body shop consists of 25,770 highly efficient polycrystalline modules, will also reduce direct heat radiation in the shop, it said.

The plant has been installed under a develop-own- operate agreement with Amp Energy India, under a power purchase agreement for 25 years, the release stated. "The installation of the solar power generation plant at our Pune production facility reinforces our commitment towards building a sustainable future. We have taken a small but significant step towards contributing to Indias commitment to the world in reducing carbon footprint," said Gurpratap Boparai, managing director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. With a vision of reducing the negative impact of the company's manufacturing operations towards the environment, it will endeavor to implement more environmentally sustainable projects in the future, he added.

Following the commissioning of the latest solar power plant, the combined technical capacity of two plants now stands at 9.4 MWp, which will result in saving of close to 10,000 tonne of CO2 emissions annually, the company said. Automobile sector is on a tectonic shift globally to use renewable energy for production in their plants. We are excited that this partnership resulted in a world-class rooftop project that is amongst the largest one in the country and would help the company minimise their carbon footprint and energy costs," said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, chief executive officer, AMP Energy India The arrangement will not only reduce the companys dependency on non-renewal energy, the release said adding the carbon offset achieved through the project is a significant milestone in its goal towards carbon neutrality.

By sourcing energy from a renewable source, the Pune plant will reduce over 9,000 tonne of CO2emission from its existing production process marking a significant step toward the company's carbon-neutral goal by 2030..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Democratic leader confirms House impeachment vote on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, according to House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer.Hoyer, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said Democratic House leaders ...

Addictive nicotine in Juul nearly identical to a Marlboro -study

The nicotine formula used by controversial e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc is nearly identical to the flavor and addictive profile of Altria Group Incs highly successful Marlboro cigarette brand, new research suggests.A study released on Tu...

UPDATE 1-Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said that Parnas, w...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a 738 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to quickly sign it into law. As voting continued, the Republican-controlled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019