US-India Business Council on Tuesday announced four new appointments to Global Board of Directors including VMware Executive Vice President and General Manager, Telco and Edge Cloud Shekhar Ayyar; Jetsynthesis CEO Rajan Navani; Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Chairman Mallika Srinivasan and Library Pictures International CEO David Taghioff. Effective immediately, they will join the 35-member board of the business advocacy group.

"As members of the board of directors, Ayyar, Navani, Srinivasan and Taghioff will provide insights both for sector-specific work and across the Council's broader agenda," the US-India Business Council (USIBC) said.

* * * * * Bajaj Allianz Life offers Rs 1cr cover beginning at Rs 13 per day

* Private sector life insurer Bajaj Allianz on Tuesday announced launch of a comprehensive Rs 1 crore life cover starting at Rs 13 per day premium, available in four different variants. The product -- Smart Protect Goal-- will cover 55 critical illnesses under it with the options of life cover of up to age of 99 years, return on premium, spouse cover and child education extra cover.

This term plan is priced in a manner to make it affordable and most compelling for customers, said Tarun Chugh, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life.

