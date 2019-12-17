Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam’s economy performs well in 2019 with 6.8 percent GDP expand

The latest Taking Stock, the World Bank’s bi-annual economic report on Vietnam released today, emphasizes the resilience of the Vietnamese economy.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:29 IST
Vietnam’s economy performs well in 2019 with 6.8 percent GDP expand
Prospects for the short to medium term are good as the World Bank forecasts a GDP growth of around 6.5 percent over the next few years. Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

Vietnam's economy has performed well in 2019, with GDP expanding by an estimated 6.8 percent, public debt reduced by almost 8 percentage points of GDP since 2016 and a trade balance surplus for the fourth year in a row. These results are remarkable in the context of a slowing global economy.

The latest Taking Stock, the World Bank's bi-annual economic report on Vietnam released today, emphasizes the resilience of the Vietnamese economy. GDP growth has continued to be driven by a strong external sector with exports expanding by about 8 percent in 2019 – nearly 4 times faster than the world average. The country has also remained an attractive destination for foreign investors, with foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows averaging US$3 billion per month. In addition, private consumption has emerged as an important contributor to GDP growth as the result of an expanding middle-income class and rising wages. Private firms also increased investment by 17 percent during the same period.

Prospects for the short to medium term are good as the World Bank forecasts a GDP growth of around 6.5 percent over the next few years. Vietnam's economic fundamentals appear robust, and the government has built some fiscal space through its prudent fiscal policy. However, the country is not completely immune to external shocks as demonstrated by the gradual decline in export growth from 21 percent to 8 percent between 2017 and 2019. This decline in export growth has been even more pronounced in non-US markets, up by only 3.6 percent during the first 11 months of 2019. Greenfield FDI has also slowed by about 30 percent over the past two years, even if it has been compensated by an increase in mergers and acquisitions.

To account for these external risks, and to bring an additional engine of growth to the economy, the report recommends making the development of a strong and dynamic private sector a priority. However, many firms operating in the domestic market face severe obstacles preventing their expansion, with the most pertinent being access to credit.

"Addressing the financing constraint of firms should receive the greatest attention from policymakers if Vietnam wants to continue on its trajectory of rapid and inclusive growth and reach high-income status in the coming decades," said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam.

The report advocates for the development of well-functioning capital markets as a foundation for Vietnam's future prosperity. As experienced by many countries in the world, including in East Asia, well-functioning debt and equity markets can help finance the domestic productive sector and complement lending from the banking system and diversify sources of financing. They also contribute to the resilience of the financial system as a whole by ensuring deeper liquidity and diversifying risks.

While capital markets have expanded rapidly in Vietnam over the past few years, they remain 1.5 to 2 times smaller than in Thailand and Malaysia respectively and are largely dominated by a few big players, including the government. The report suggests five areas policymakers should focus on to advance the development of the capital markets: modernizing the legal and regulatory foundation of the capital markets; improving governance and information disclosure; broadening the investor base; developing innovative products; and strengthening the government's role in the development of long-term finance.

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Amsterdam trials 'bubble barrier' to clean river waste

Amsterdam is trying out a bubble barrier to help remove plastic from the citys canals by capturing trash hidden beneath the surface of the water.While the project launched in November is just a small-scale test right now, the start-up behin...

Cong to take out marches in all state capitals to mark foundation day

The Congress has decided to take out marches in all state capitals on December 28 to mark its foundation day, a party leader said on Tuesday. Congress general secretary K V Venugopal said in continuation of the success and momentum generate...

UPDATE 2-UK shares fall on hard Brexit fears; NMC Health tanks on short attack

British firms more exposed to the domestic economy took a hit on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnsons hard line in talks with the European Union rekindled fears of a hard Brexit, while NMC Health plunged on Muddy Waters short attack....

Bolivia's Morales looks to engineer election win from afar, find successor

Bolivias former President Evo Morales defended his right to be involved in politics on Tuesday and said he would campaign to help his socialist party win new elections after he resigned under pressure in November and sought refuge abroad.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019