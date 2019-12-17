Left Menu
Wooing investments: Telangana Industries Minister KTR to meet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:52 IST
As part of the Telangana government's strong pitch to attract investments, state Industries Minister K T Rama Rao would soon hold sector-wise meetings with industry heads. Rama Rao, known as KTR, on Tuesday instructed the officials of IT and Industries departments to set targets towards attracting investments which will generate more employment opportunities in the state.

To bring in more investments to the state, Minister KTR will soon hold sector-wise meetings with the industry heads, a government release said. At a meeting with the officials of IT and Industries departments, he saidthe government would make efforts to bring in more textile, electronics, and food processing industries to the state as they have abundant scope to create jobs for unemployed youth.

The minister said Telangana housed the countrys largest textile park - Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal and has recently signed the final agreement with Korean company Youngone Corporation, according to the release. He also saidthe Telangana governments industrial policy has succeeded in attracting investors from across the world.

The states industrial policy TS-iPASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System) has granted approvals to 11,569 industries out of which 80 per cent of the companies have already started functioning and generated six lakh jobs, according to the release. Rama Rao has recently held a series of meetings with industry representatives in Bengaluru, the release said.

Minister KTR stated that major firms such as One Plus, Sky Worth have already set up their facilities in Hyderabad. He mentioned that attempts are being made to rope in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing industries, it said.

He has also asked the IT and Industries department officials to provide complete information related to land banks and industrial parks to the investors who show interest in setting up their firms in the state..

