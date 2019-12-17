Airbus selects Axiscades for fuselage and product development

The Bengaluru-based tech solution firm Axiscades said on Tuesday it has been selected by Airbus to work on fuselage, product development and customer support services across different locations of the European aircraft maker. The company bagged the contract, the third time from Airbus in last eight years, for critical engineering services through stiff global competition across major engineering services firms from across the industry, a release said.

"We are delighted that Airbus has made the decision to not just continue but increase the scope of work that we can support them with. Several trends have been redefining how aircraft are designed and built and we have been able to adapt and build working cases that can be deployed onsite and offsite," said David Bradley, chairman, Axiscades. Since its incubation in 2011, the engagement between the two partners have evolved to cater to increasingly crucial projects with the aerospace major, the release said.

"We have worked hard to build a responsive model that not just brings value, but lowers the cost of production," Bradley added. The company also said it has been investing heavily over the past few years in catering to new trends in the industry and delivering cutting-edge services spanning different areas of aerospace engineering..

