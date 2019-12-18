Sebi rejigs committee on investor education and protection

Market regulator Sebi has revamped its advisory committee that provides suggestions on issues related to investor education and protection activities. The eight-member committee on Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF) is headed by Abraham Koshy, former professor of IIM-Ahmedabad, according to information available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The panel is mandated to recommend investor education and protection activities that may be undertaken directly by the market regulator or any other agency for utilization of IPEF. Other members of the panel include -- N L Bhatia, President Emeritus, Investor Education and Welfare Association; A Balasubramanian, MD, and CEO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; M G Parameswaran, founder of brand-building.com, Ramesh Narayan, founder of Canco.

The committee also comprises three Sebi officials -- executive directors Nagendraa Parakh and V S Sundaresan -- and chief general manager N Hariharan In 2013, the regulator had set up a committee to find out ways and means to best utilize the investor protection and education fund.

