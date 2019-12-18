Left Menu
Development News Edition

FinMin asks govt depts/agencies to continue to bank with IDBI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:03 IST
FinMin asks govt depts/agencies to continue to bank with IDBI

Concerned over the Central and state departments withdrawing deposits from IDBI Bank and also not offering fresh business to the LIC-owned lender, the finance ministry has suggested these departments to continue to do business with the struggling lender. In a letter to these departments, the finance ministry has assured them of the bank's ability to serve them as before because the present promoter LIC is fully owned by the government, and the national insurer along with the government holds as much as 97.46 percent in the bank.

"It has been brought to the notice of the department that pursuant to the 51 percent stake acquisition in IDBI Bank by LIC, many Central/state government departments and government agencies/institutions have either withdrawn their funds or deposits from the bank or have not invited the bank to offer bids for deposits, or have expressed inability to continue grant of government business to the bank," the department of financial services said in a letter, dated December 18, to all the Central and state departments. It can be noted that in January 2019, the insurance behemoth completed acquisition 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank, following which the Reserve Bank re-categorised it as a private sector bank.

The letter, seen by PTI, said LIC is wholly-owned by the government and together with the government's holding of 46.46 percent, the direct and indirect government holding in the bank is 97.46 percent, making it a quasi-sovereign entity. "Keeping in view this fact, Central/state departments/ agencies/institutions may continue to consider IDBI Bank for grant of government business," the letter said.

In August 2018, the Cabinet had approved the acquisition of controlling stake by LIC as a promoter in the bank through a combination of preferential allotment and open offer of equity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow wonders where winter has gone as temperatures hit 133-year high

Residents of Moscow are wondering where winter has gone as the highest December temperatures for 133 years deprive the Russian capital of its customary covering of snow.This is not our winter, said pensioner Ludmila Biryukova. It came from ...

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law

As protests rage across Indian universities against a new citizenship law, students have taken to social media to wage battle online and teach people how to organise demonstrations.Instagram is popular with some because it can be used to sh...

No threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or citizen due to CAA: Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday here said that there is no question mark or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or other citizens due to Citizenship Bill. There is no question mark or threat to ci...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins

The second India-US 22 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. US Secretary of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019