Goonj Presents A Musical Experience Amidst Forests & Hills of Tala

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Forest Hills, the much sought after retreat known for its quiet picturesque setting, tucked away amidst dense foliage and trees in Tala, Raigad is the venue for the "Goonj" festival on 24th December 2019.

Goonj (meaning echo) being held across the vast tented campground in Forest Hills at Tala will be all about reinventing and rebalancing yourself with the beautiful soundscapes, amidst the breathtaking landscapes of nature.

"Goonj" offers the perfect hide-away from crazy schedules and cramped spaces, from pollution and the regular stresses & strains of urban living to celebrate Christmas Eve soaking in nature, while artists like Peter Cat Recording Co, Ditty, Arifa Rebello perform live in this beautiful, natural setting.

An almost surreal experience awaits as sounds shift across impeccable musical talent, transposing one to a place of peace and lyrical simplicity

This Christmas Eve with "Goonj" at Forest Hills in Tala is for those who seek solace in a raw yet enchanting habitat, with a musical experience par excellence! This Christmas Eve discover the perfect escape from city living as you get closer to the bounties of mother nature amidst the most memorable musical performances.

More About Forest Hills Tala What sets Forest Hills, Tala, apart from other holiday destinations is how their idea of luxury begins with the clever use of space in a way that integrates with a forest living experience. This boutique getaway has different accommodations depending on how one would like to enjoy nature: container villas, tent houses, tree houses, mud huts and glasshouses.

The forest living experience also includes an organic diet with all produce including prawns coming from the organic farms within the property. Besides the farm to table dining experience, a stay at Forest Hills Tala also offers nature trails to Kuda Caves, Vegetable Picking at The Farms, Organic Farm Tour, Prawn Farm Tour, Mandad Creek Visit, Cooking Classes and Kayaking

Ticketing Price: Entry Rs. 499

Camping Accommodation: Rs. 3000/ Tent (Can accommodate 2 max) Villa Accommodation: Rs. 5000 /- (Per Person)

For more information, please visit: foresthillstala.com.

insider.in/goonj-by-forest-hills-tala-dec24-2019/event

Image 1: Full Moon at Forest Hills Tala

Image 2: Camping at Forest Hills Tala

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.