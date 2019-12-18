Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goonj Presents A Musical Experience Amidst Forests & Hills of Tala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:53 IST
Goonj Presents A Musical Experience Amidst Forests & Hills of Tala

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Forest Hills, the much sought after retreat known for its quiet picturesque setting, tucked away amidst dense foliage and trees in Tala, Raigad is the venue for the "Goonj" festival on 24th December 2019.

Goonj (meaning echo) being held across the vast tented campground in Forest Hills at Tala will be all about reinventing and rebalancing yourself with the beautiful soundscapes, amidst the breathtaking landscapes of nature.

"Goonj" offers the perfect hide-away from crazy schedules and cramped spaces, from pollution and the regular stresses & strains of urban living to celebrate Christmas Eve soaking in nature, while artists like Peter Cat Recording Co, Ditty, Arifa Rebello perform live in this beautiful, natural setting.

An almost surreal experience awaits as sounds shift across impeccable musical talent, transposing one to a place of peace and lyrical simplicity

This Christmas Eve with "Goonj" at Forest Hills in Tala is for those who seek solace in a raw yet enchanting habitat, with a musical experience par excellence! This Christmas Eve discover the perfect escape from city living as you get closer to the bounties of mother nature amidst the most memorable musical performances.

More About Forest Hills Tala What sets Forest Hills, Tala, apart from other holiday destinations is how their idea of luxury begins with the clever use of space in a way that integrates with a forest living experience. This boutique getaway has different accommodations depending on how one would like to enjoy nature: container villas, tent houses, tree houses, mud huts and glasshouses.

The forest living experience also includes an organic diet with all produce including prawns coming from the organic farms within the property. Besides the farm to table dining experience, a stay at Forest Hills Tala also offers nature trails to Kuda Caves, Vegetable Picking at The Farms, Organic Farm Tour, Prawn Farm Tour, Mandad Creek Visit, Cooking Classes and Kayaking

Ticketing Price: Entry Rs. 499

Camping Accommodation: Rs. 3000/ Tent (Can accommodate 2 max) Villa Accommodation: Rs. 5000 /- (Per Person)

For more information, please visit: foresthillstala.com.

insider.in/goonj-by-forest-hills-tala-dec24-2019/event

Image 1: Full Moon at Forest Hills Tala

Image 2: Camping at Forest Hills Tala

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Siliguri: Christmas market witnesses dip in sales amid CAA protests

By Tarak Sarkar Ongoing protests over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Northeast India and several parts of West Bengal has adversely affected the preparations for Christmas celebrations in the region with markets in Siliguri w...

Eagles LB Grugier-Hill needs surgery, placed on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve with an ailing back that requires surgery, the team announced Wednesday. Following Sundays game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team...

WFP receives post-cyclone support from EU to combat hunger in Mozambique

The European Union contributed this year nearly 4 million euros in humanitarian funding to the United Nations World Food Programme in Mozambique, supporting people affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth as well as providing logistics support...

Woman jumps to death from 6th floor, boyfriend booked for abetment of suicide

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a hotel here, with police booking her boyfriend on the charge of abetment of suicide, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019