Qatar Airways to offer Qsuite Biz Class on Delhi-Doha route

Gulf carrier Qatar Airways will introduce this month Qsuite Business Class product, that offers double bed for passengers, in its A350-900 plane operating between the national capital and Doha, according to a release. A patented product of the airline, Qsuite offers passengers private cabins for up to four people and the seats can be converted into a double bed.

In the release issued on Wednesday, the carrier said it would launch Qsuite Business Class seat product on its non-stop flight between New Delhi and Doha this month. It would be available on the new A350-900 aircraft. "Qsuite is the unique invention of Qatar Airways who holds the patency to the industry’s first-ever double bed available in Business Class," it added.

A350-900 plane has 36 flat bed seats in Business Class and 247 standard seats in Economy Class. With a fleet of more than 250 planes, Qatar Airways flies to over 160 destinations worldwide.

