Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Auditors called to account as UK review proposes fraud foiling role

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:01 IST
UPDATE 1-Auditors called to account as UK review proposes fraud foiling role

British accountants could be required to look for fraud at companies they audit under proposals made in a government-backed review of recent corporate scandals that went undetected. Lawmakers called for a shake-up of auditing after the collapse of construction company Carillion, retailer BHS and travel firm Thomas Cook and commissioned a review by former London Stock Exchange chairman Donald Brydon.

The main target of reforms is EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC, the "Big Four" that audit nearly all global blue-chip companies and Brydon's report calls for urgent reforms to increase confidence in business and prevent needless corporate failures. These include requiring company directors to state each year what they had done to prevent and detect fraud, which auditors would then have a duty to check.

"This challenges the perception that auditors have no obligation to detect fraud," the 138-page report said. Brydon's is the last of three such reviews into accounting, with the first by the Competition and Markets Authority into audit, and the second by John Kingman into regulation.

Many of their recommendations need legislation to implement and it is unclear if all of them will make it into law, with British Business Minister Andrea Leadsom saying they "will help inform our reform of audit early next year". Brydon's review, using more than 120 submissions and after more than 150 stakeholder meetings, called for a redefinition of audit, reinforcing its role as a public interest function.

"A consensus around what an audit does, and doesn't, do and whose purpose it serves has been long overdue," Deloitte said. 'SUSPICIOUS AND SCEPTICAL'

The review reiterated an obligation on auditors to be "suspicious and skeptical" in their work, with particular emphasis on detecting fraud and ensuring firms could afford proposed dividends, a lesson from the collapse of Carillion. The Institute of Directors said the number of dividends paid to shareholders was a controversial issue and it backed the recommendation to oversee justification of these pay-outs.

The "going concern" statement, whereby auditors sign off on a statement that a company can stay in business for the near term, should be expanded into a "resilience statement" that considers longer-term threats to solvency. Brydon recommended that the new auditing regulator ARGA that will replace the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), should set new qualifications and that auditors undergo training in forensic accounting to meet new requirements.

The report also said auditing should extend beyond just examining financial statements to reflect the wider interests of everyone who relied on a company staying in business. Auditors should also be prepared to be more transparent, publishing profits gained from clients and offering shareholders the chance to question them at company meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

India's claim about decline in population of minorities in Pak 'incorrect': FO

Pakistan on Wednesday once again rejected the allegations of persecution of its minorities and said Indias claim that the population of Hindus in the Muslim-majority country has drastically declined was incorrect. Pakistan categorically rej...

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law

As protests rage across Indian universities against a new citizenship law, students have taken to social media to wage battle online and teach people how to organize demonstrations.Instagram is popular with some because it can be used to sh...

Siliguri: Christmas market witnesses dip in sales amid CAA protests

By Tarak Sarkar Ongoing protests over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Northeast India and several parts of West Bengal has adversely affected the preparations for Christmas celebrations in the region with markets in Siliguri w...

Eagles LB Grugier-Hill needs surgery, placed on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve with an ailing back that requires surgery, the team announced Wednesday. Following Sundays game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019