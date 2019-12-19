Left Menu
Air New Zealand hires 120 candidates for summer cabin crew

An ex-firefighter, neonatal nurse, sign language interpreter, a doctor, and a police officer were among the candidates from around the world who were successful in landing the coveted summer roles.

Air New Zealand General Manager Cabin Crew Leeanne Langridge says she was impressed by the high caliber of skill and talent shown by the successful candidates.

Air New Zealand has hired 120 successful candidates from more than 1,800 applicants for its temporary cabin crew roles to fly across the peak summer period.

Air New Zealand General Manager Cabin Crew Leeanne Langridge says she was impressed by the high caliber of skill and talent shown by the successful candidates.

"It's been incredible to see this new group of cabin crew bring their skills from previous roles and apply them to their new job in the sky. They've put in a tremendous amount of work throughout their intensive training and we're so excited to have them on board.

"They're a diverse group ranging from ages 18 – 60, who all bring different and wonderful strengths to work. However, like our current cabin crew, they all have one thing in common – an unwavering commitment to safety coupled with a passion for people. They have a genuine desire to create moments of magic for our customers, especially across the holiday season."

The summer cabin crew group will be operating the airline's Boeing 777-300 and 777-200 aircraft from December to March across the peak summer period.

Latest News

Stalin, Haasan criticise police action against Guha, Yadav

Opposition DMK and MNM on Thursday criticised the police action against historian Ramchandra Guha and Swaraj Abhiyaan chief Yogendra Yadav during the anti-CAA protests, with Kamal Haasan expressing concern over their safety. Yadav and Guha...

Renault to hike prices of vehicles in January

French auto major Renault on Thursday said it will hike prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input and material costs. The company said it would undertake a substantial price increase across its range of vehicles with effect...

Innoviti s Novel #KuchBhiOnEMI Offer Hits a Sweet Spot With Apparel Shoppers

No Restrictions Credit Card EMI Offers helps non-traditional retail categories use innovative consumer financing offers to combat economic slowdown BENGALURU, Dec. 19, 2019 PRNewswire -- To combat the effects of a slowing economy, retail...

Amended citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC in future: BJP working president JP Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghanistan.

Amended citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC in future BJP working president JP Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghanistan....
