Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre makes standard format for ration cards, asks states to follow it for issuing fresh cards

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:10 IST
Centre makes standard format for ration cards, asks states to follow it for issuing fresh cards

The Centre has designed a standard format for ration cards as it moves ahead with 'one nation, one ration card' initiative and has asked state governments to follow the pattern while issuing fresh ration cards. Currently, the central government's ambitious initiative is being implemented on a pilot basis in a cluster of six states. It wants to implement this facility across the country from June 1, 2020.

Under the initiative, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card. "In order to achieve the aim of national portability, it is necessary that ration cards issued by different states and union territories conform to a standard format. Accordingly, a format for standardised ration card has been prepared for issue of ration card under the NFSA," a senior Food Ministry official told PTI.

A standard format for ration card has been prepared after taking into account the format used by different states and after consultation with other stakeholders, the official said. The state governments have been advised to use this new format whenever the states decides to issue new ration cards, the official added.

Elaborating more, the official said the standardised ration card includes the requisite minimum details of the ration card holder and states can add more details as per their requirement. For national portability, the state governments have been asked to issue the ration card in bi-lingual format, wherein besides the local langauge, the other language could be Hindi or English.

The states have also been told to have a 10-digit standard ration card number, wherein first two digits will be state code and the next two digits will be running ration card numbers. Besides this, a set of another two digits will be appended with ration card number to create unique member IDs for each member of the household in a ration card, the official added.

Under the NFSA, about 75 crore beneficiaries have been covered so far against the target of 81.35 crore, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-managers from S.Africa's Eskom arrested - police

Former managers from South Africas troubled state-run power firm Eskom have been arrested, a spokesman for the elite police unit the Hawks said on Thursday. An Eskom spokeswoman said she was not aware of the arrests.A breaking news banner r...

Cricket-India seamer Chahar ruled out of final West Indies ODI

India seamer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the decisive third one-day international ODI against the West Indies due to an injury, the Indian cricket board BCCI said on Thursday. Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the se...

CAA protests: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police; no protection to students

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on a PIL seeking setting up of a fact finding committee to look into violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the...

TN: Chennai Police revoke permission for rally in Valluvarkootam

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, Dec 19 Amid Citizenship Amendment row, Chennai Police on Thursday revoked permission to hold a rally in Valluvarkootam, informed police official. The protestors are meanwhile planning to defy the police and are sla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019