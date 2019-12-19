Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber to pay USD 4.4 million to end federal sex harassment probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:27 IST
Uber to pay USD 4.4 million to end federal sex harassment probe

Uber Technologies Inc will establish a USD 4.4 million fund to settle a federal investigation into allegations that the San Francisco company allowed a rampant culture of sexual harassment, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced on Wednesday. The agreement ends an investigation launched in 2017 in which the commission found reasonable cause to believe the ride-hailing tech company "permitted a culture of sexual harassment and retaliation against individuals who complained about such harassment".

A claims administrator will send notices to women who worked at Uber between January 1, 2014, and June 30, 2019. The commission will determine which claimants may be eligible for money from the USD 4.4 million funds. The company has also agreed to create a system to identify serial offenders and managers who fail to respond to concerns about sexual harassment in a timely manner.

The commission initiated the investigation after a former Uber engineer wrote a widely circulated blog post exposing sexual harassment at the company, including propositions from her boss. Susan Fowler said her complaints to human resources were ignored. The company fired 20 people, including some managers, after an investigation by former US Attorney General Eric Holder's law firm.

The commission's district director in San Francisco, William Tamayo, applauded Uber's commitment to accountability, and said the "tech industry, among others, has often ignored allegations of sexual harassment when an accused harasser is seen as more valuable to the company than the accuser". Uber's Chief Legal Officer Tony West said he was pleased to work with the commission on the settlement.

As part of its bid to increase transparency, Uber revealed earlier this month that more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during its US rides in 2018. Drivers and riders were both attacked in the reported assaults, and some of the assaults occurred between riders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

US gives 'narrow exemption' to India from sanctions on Chabahar for Afghan aid: Official

The US has provided a rare exemption to India from sanctions on the Chabahar port in Iran as it recognizes that the strategic project is a lifeline for war-torn Afghanistan to get humanitarian supplies from India, according to a senior Trum...

Ex-managers from S.Africa's Eskom arrested - police

Former managers from South Africas troubled state-run power firm Eskom have been arrested, a spokesman for the elite police unit the Hawks said on Thursday. An Eskom spokeswoman said she was not aware of the arrests.A breaking news banner r...

Cricket-India seamer Chahar ruled out of final West Indies ODI

India seamer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the decisive third one-day international ODI against the West Indies due to an injury, the Indian cricket board BCCI said on Thursday. Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the se...

CAA protests: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police; no protection to students

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on a PIL seeking setting up of a fact finding committee to look into violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019