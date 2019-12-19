Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's tourism industry should target USD 50 bn revenues by 2022: Kant

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:58 IST
India's tourism industry should target USD 50 bn revenues by 2022: Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said the tourism industry in India should target USD 50 billion revenues by 2022, as the sector has immense multiplier impact in the economy and is one of the biggest drivers of growth and employment. Speaking at the '15th CII Annual Tourism Summit 2019', Kant said the tourism sector can be one of the biggest drivers of India's economic growth as higher visitor numbers spur employment opportunities.

"It has immense multiplier impact in the economy. Its impact on the direct and indirect job creation is informidable. It is one sector which can greatly create jobs and that is what India needs, growth with jobs. "India's total earning from tourism was about USD 28.6 billion in 2018. We should target that by 2022 we will go to up to USD 50 billion,' Kant said.

Moreover, in terms of revenue from international tourists, India has only 1.97 per cent share of the total global earnings. In terms of tourist arrivals (number of people), it is only 1.2 per cent which is very marginal for a huge country like India.

"Therefore we need to take it up to 3.5 per cent from 1.2 per cent so that we reach the tourism revenue target of USD 50 billion by 2022," he said. On the policy front, Kant said that the government has supported the tourism sector and has reduced GST rates for room tariffs.

The GST (goods and services tax) rate on hotel rooms with tariffs of up to Rs 7,500 per night has been cut to 12 per cent from the existing 18 per cent. Similarly, the tax on rooms with tariff above Rs 7,500 has been slashed to 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent.

There will be no GST on rooms with tariffs below Rs 1,000 per night. He also said that tourism is essentially a private sector activity and every single segment of the sector from the tourist point of arrival to point of departure, tourist operators, travel agent, tourist guides, cab operators, resorts to hotels, everything is operated by the private sector.

He said the government can act as a catalyst and urged the industry body CII to work with industry and state governments and work towards a public private partnership for the tourism industry. According to CII data, the tourism sector contribution in India has risen to 9.2 per cent at USD 240 billion. It is the third largest foreign exchange earner for the country.

It has supported more than 4.2 crore jobs, giving 8.1 per cent of the total employment. Chief Exective ITC Hotels and Welcom Hotels and chairman of CII National Committee on Tourism and Hospitality Dipak Haksar said the Indian tourism sector has emerged as one of the key drivers of economic growth.

"Our strategic intent for India is to double its tourist arrivals from 10 to 20 million by 2024," Haksar said. Tourism secretary Yogendra Tripathi said that as many as 13 million jobs were created during 2014 to 2018 and the government has also rationalised the visa and e-visa systems to promote foreign arrivals in the country.

However, he pointed out that there is a huge challenge with regard to tourist guides in India and the government is making attempts for their training and certification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Internet restored in some areas of West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Thursday afternoon gave its nod to resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, a senior state government official said. A review ...

Iran calls for transport insurance for Muslim nations

Hit by U.S. sanctions that make it difficult to get Western insurers from covering Iranian exports, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday proposed setting up a transport insurance mechanism exclusively for Muslim nations.Irans oil-re...

US gives 'narrow exemption' to India from sanctions on Chabahar for Afghan aid: Official

The US has provided a rare exemption to India from sanctions on the Chabahar port in Iran as it recognizes that the strategic project is a lifeline for war-torn Afghanistan to get humanitarian supplies from India, according to a senior Trum...

Ex-managers from S.Africa's Eskom arrested - police

Former managers from South Africas troubled state-run power firm Eskom have been arrested, a spokesman for the elite police unit the Hawks said on Thursday. An Eskom spokeswoman said she was not aware of the arrests.A breaking news banner r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019