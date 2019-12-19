Left Menu
Development News Edition

US gives 'narrow exemption' to India from sanctions on Chabahar for Afghan aid: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:00 IST
US gives 'narrow exemption' to India from sanctions on Chabahar for Afghan aid: Official

The US has provided a rare exemption to India from sanctions on the Chabahar port in Iran as it recognizes that the strategic project is a lifeline for war-torn Afghanistan to get humanitarian supplies from India, according to a senior Trump administration official. The Chabahar port -- being jointly developed by India, Iran, and Afghanistan -- is considered a gateway to golden opportunities for trade by the three countries with central Asian nations. It is located on the Indian Ocean in the Sistan and Baluchistan province of Iran

The port, which is easily accessible from India's western coast, is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar Port which is being developed with the Chinese investment "We have provided a narrow exemption (to India) for the development of Chabahar that allows for the construction of the port and the rail line that allows for the export of refined oil products to Afghanistan," a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday, signaling the Trump administration's commitment to India.

The official said the US would extend the exemption so long as Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) do not participate in the port project. "All of this is contingent on there not being any IRGC involvement in the economic activity or IRGC-related entities being involved in those activities," the official said at the conclusion of the 2+2 ministerial here.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with Defence Secretary Mark Esper hosted their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the 2+2 dialogue between the two countries at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department. "We recognize that Chabahar potentially plays an important role as a lifeline to Afghanistan in terms of India to be able to export humanitarian supplies and potentially helping Afghanistan diversify its export opportunities.

"That was the reason that drove the Chabahar exemption, and we continue to support it," the official said in response to a question on Jaishankar praising Pompeo for the US exemption on Chabahar port. At a joint news conference with Pompeo, Singh, and Esper on Wednesday, Jaishankar has said that he is "very grateful to Secretary Pompeo for reiterating the US government support of the Chabahar project, which will immensely benefit Afghanistan".

During the press conference, Pompeo, in response to a question, said he shared with Indians, his efforts to develop intra-Afghan negotiations and peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. "We have shared with our Indian counterparts the path that we're headed down. We're very transparent. We understand the concerns, too, that India has, rightful concerns that they have about terrorism emanating from Pakistan, and we assured them that we would take that into account," he said.

The US is hopeful that all relevant parties, including the Taliban, will conclude that the right answer is a significant reduction in the violence leading to a ceasefire so that America can reduce its footprint in strife-torn Afghanistan, Pompeo said. Jaishankar said the US is concerned about the future of Afghanistan. "Which is why we've had a large development assistance program there," he said.

"We believe that the reconciliation process in Afghanistan should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned. We have every confidence that the gains which have been achieved by the international community over the last two decades will be protected and preserved in that process," the External Affairs Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA stir: Internet services suspended in UP's Sambhal following violent protest

Internet services were suspended in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal on Thursday after a public bus was set ablaze and another damaged as protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent, District Magistrate Avinash K Singh said. Some of...

Police resorts to lathi-charge during protest against CAA in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Police on Thursday resorted to lathi-charge during a protest called by various left parties over the newly amended citizenship law. The protesters were allegedly blocking the police vehicles when the police resorted to lathi-cha...

Anti-CAA protesters torch vehicles in Lucknow's Madeyganj area, police lob teargas shells: DGP.

Anti-CAA protesters torch vehicles in Lucknows Madeyganj area, police lob teargas shells DGP....

Internet restored in some areas of West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Thursday afternoon gave its nod to resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, a senior state government official said. A review ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019