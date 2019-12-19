Left Menu
Development News Edition

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Aerospace & Defense Engineering Design Center in Rockford Illinois

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:34 IST
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Aerospace & Defense Engineering Design Center in Rockford Illinois

Bangalore, Karnataka, India & Rockford, Ill., United StatesBusiness Wire India

L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced it has opened a design engineering center in Rockford, Illinois (USA) to cater to the new age digital requirements of the aerospace and defense markets. The latest initiative will enable LTTS to further build on the momentum gained by the company in the aerospace sector across the globe.

This center of excellence will specialize in development of high-performance engineering solutions for global aerospace and defense technology players. The facility will have a team of over 100 engineers with expertise in digital engineering, systems engineering and avionics design.

The center was inaugurated by Mr. Stan Kottke, Vice President of Electric Power Systems, Collins Aerospace, Senator Dave Syverson and Mr. Tom McNamara, Mayor, Rockford City, IL, in the presence of Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services and other top industry officials. The 130-seater center of excellence is LTTS’ sixth design center in the United States.

In July this year, LTTS was selected by Collins Aerospace to provide advanced aerospace and defense service needs.

LTTS’ distinct advantages in the aerospace landscape include ITAR (International Traffic in Arms) Compliance, certified state-of-art facilities, strong global customer base, robust lab & testing infrastructure and strategic alliances with Fortune 500 companies.

The company’s offerings to the aerospace sector encompass a wide spectrum including aero engine, aero structure & systems, avionics, air traffic management and new-age disruptive digital transformation solutions which cater to all phases of the Aircraft Lifecycle- design, manufacturing and aftermarket services.

“The new center of excellence serves as a testament to LTTS’ commitment to continued innovation and advanced capabilities in the aerospace and defense realms,” said Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director at L&T Technology Services Limited. Through this investment, we will leverage our expertise in systems engineering and deliver differentiated value to our customers,” he said.

Mr. Tom McNamara, Mayor, City of Rockford, said, “Rockford has always been at the forefront of manufacturing and aerospace. We’re thrilled that L&T Technology Services will continue to build on that legacy by creating a hub for new digital opportunities for the aero and defense industries and further bolstering the business environment in this region.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 15,900 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of June 30, 2019.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

(Left to Right) Mr. Chris Griffiths Senior Director, Collins Aerospace, Mr. Stan Kottke, Vice President of Electric Power Systems, Collins Aerospace, Mr. Tom McNamara, Mayor, Rockford City, IL Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, LTTS and Anthony Andrew Foti, Account Executive, LTTS formally launch the Rockford Design Engineering Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes sanctions on two Iranian judges for 'oppression'

The United States has imposed sanctions on two Iranian judges whom it accuses of having punished Iranian citizens and dual nationals for exercising their freedoms of speech and assembly, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.The judges, Abolgh...

Pinaka missile system successfully flight-tested

Indias indigenously developed Pinaka missile system, which is capable of striking up to a range of 75 kilometers with high precision, was successfully flight-tested on Thursday, a defense statement said. The Pinaka MK-II rocket is modified ...

Caring from far away: The robot that transmits touch

Can robots help solve the problem of an ageing population in growing need of physical help but lacking the money and carers to provide it Japans Toyota Motor Corp thinks they can, if they are equipped to mimic the touch and actions of a car...

Will bring energy, positivity to KKR like a 20-year-old: Tambe

Pravin Tambe believes that ones age is what one feels and at 48, the Mumbai leg-spinner doesnt think that he is one day older than 20. On a day when youngsters went unsold at the IPL auctions here on Thursday, the former Rajasthan Royals le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019