Left Menu
Development News Edition

Darshan Raval and Jackky Bhagnani's 'Aa Jaana' audio garners whopping 1M plays

After the super hit 'Kamariya' song, Darshan Raval and Jackky Bhagnani are back with 'Aa Jaana' and the song's audio has garnerered a whopping 1M plays.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:08 IST
Darshan Raval and Jackky Bhagnani's 'Aa Jaana' audio garners whopping 1M plays
Aa Jaana, song poster. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): After the super hit 'Kamariya' song, Darshan Raval and Jackky Bhagnani are back with 'Aa Jaana' and the song's audio has garnerered a whopping 1M plays. Actor Jackky Bhagnani, Singer Darshan Raval, composer Lijo George, DJ Chetas and choreographer Mudassar Khan are back with a bang after their last super successful dance number called 'Kamariya'.

Their new song 'Aa Jaana' by Jjust Music that premiered on Saavn has already garnered whopping one million plays on their audio. "Aa Jaana is a peppy song with a hint of romance. With Prakriti and I singing coupled with Jackky's putting his dancing shoes on, this number is Jjust right for the festive season. So excited to be working with the team yet again after Kamariya", said Singer Darshan Raval.

While the audio starts streaming on all other music platforms today, the video of the song starring Jackky Bhagnani and Sara Anjuli will be out on December 23. The peppy dance number is surely going to be the new party song this festive season.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-German Bund yield hits new 6-month high as Sweden ends negative rates

German 10-year bond yields rose to six-month highs on Thursday, as Sweden ended five years of negative interest rates - reinforcing a sense in markets that major central banks may be done with pushing borrowing costs further below zero.Swed...

US probes 4 automakers in new Takata air bag recall

Detroit, Dec 19 AP The US governments highway safety agency has launched an investigation into four automakers that have a potentially deadly type of Takata air bag inflator in their vehicles but have yet to recall them. The National Highwa...

India offers additional training assistance for Lankan military

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday met Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne and discussed enhancing cooperation between armed forces of both the countries. Singh also offered additional training assistance for the ...

Yashasvi and Tyagi future prospects for team, Rajasthan Royals co-owner

Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said Indian under-19 players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi were bought as future prospects for the team. Rajasthan fetched the U-19 World Cup bound duo of Jaiswal and Tyagi for Rs 2.40 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019