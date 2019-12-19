OPI Launches the OPI X Hello Kitty Collection with Celebrity Nupur Sanon

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

OPI, the #1 Salon brand worldwide in nail color & care, has globally teamed up with Hello Kitty to launch the OPI x Hello Kitty collection which will now be available in India. The launch event was held in Mumbai and saw the who’s who from the beauty industry enjoying fun-filled activities and manicure sessions with the new collection. With glitters and shimmer shades being the mainstay of the collection, it’s sure to become an instant favorite with consumers this festive season! This limited edition collection will be available in Nail lacquer (delivers chip-free color up to 7 days) and GelColor (A ‘Salon only’ service delivering chip-free color up to 3 weeks).

Celebrity guest Nupur Sanon was also seen at the launch event, flaunting the shade ‘Born to Sparkle’ on her nails from the new OPI X Hello Kitty Collection. Speaking at the event, Nupur said, “Firstly, I must say that OPI is the best nail polish brand I’ve come across! The colors are long-lasting, chip-free & of impeccable quality, making sure my nails are well taken care off. The colors are so on-trend always - I feel like I make a statement with my nails whenever I wear OPI!”

Founded in 1981, OPI has revolutionized the nail industry with superior quality nail color & care products! OPI is known worldwide for setting nail trends with their statement making shades! This festive season, get ready to be mesmerized with long-lasting glitter hues that spell magic on nails, with the most iconic girl; Hello Kitty endorsing them too!

With this collection, Hello Kitty celebrates her 45th anniversary! Born from the Japanese “omotenashi” tradition of gift giving, the pop culture icon will celebrate by offering fans the ultimate in festive season gifting with OPI Nail colors. The limited edition assortment includes 13 signature shades in Nail lacquer & 12 Shades in GelColor formula. The much-loved Hello Kitty character inspires a range of colors relevant to the Indian audience; from frosty silvers to warm pink sparkles (Shade Names: Let’s Be Friends!, Glitter to My Heart, A Hush of Blush, Let’s Celebrate!) to step-up the glam this festive season. Classic reds, rich golds and shimmering pewter (Shade Names: All About the Bows, A Kiss on the Chíc, Many Celebrations to Go!, Isn’t She Iconic!) pay homage to the signature Hello Kitty bow while being perfect for the wedding season! Sparkling blues and purples in the collection vary from icy hues to deep velvet tones (Shade Names: Pile on the Sprinkles, Hello Pretty, Let Love Sparkle, My Favorite Gal Pal) for the unconventional enthusiasts. And finally, and most importantly; playful and festive glitters that are sure to be the life of the party this December (Shade names: Glitter All the Way, Born to Sparkle, Dream in Glitter)!

“Our partnership with OPI was one of our most popular collaborations to date,” said Jill Koch, Sr. Vice President of Licensing and Business Development at Sanrio, Inc. “Our avid fans from around the world will love this new collection and it arrives just in time as we celebrate Hello Kitty’s 45th Anniversary this year.”

“With the OPI X Hello Kitty Collection, we bring together two global icons that embrace having fun, being chic, loving color!” says OPI Co-founder and Brand Ambassador Suzi Weiss-Fischmann.

The OPI X Hello Kitty collection has an array of shades that are must-haves for the season; whether you’re heading for a vacation, a party or just looking for a perfect gifting option to spread the cheer this festive season!

The OPI X Hello Kitty nail colors will be available at leading OPI Salons, Sephora, Nykaa and Amazon. The nail lacquers are priced at INR 850/- and GelColors are available as a professional service at OPI salons.

Follow OPI on Instagram (@OPI_India) and on Facebook (@OPIProductsIndia) to know more!

About Coty Inc. Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions – Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances sold primarily in the mass retail channels with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and GHD. Coty has approximately 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 130 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

Image 1: Nupur Sanon at the OPI X Hello Kitty collection Launch

Image 2: Nupur Sanon at the OPI X Hello Kitty collection Launch

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.