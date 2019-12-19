Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's marine exports may remain sluggish in coming quarters: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:53 IST
India's marine exports may remain sluggish in coming quarters: Report

India's marine exports are expected to remain sluggish in coming quarters due to challenging conditions like tightening of quality regulations by traditional markets like the US and the EU and the depreciating rupee, according to a report. While marine exports as a whole have grown in the last few years, the pace of growth slowed down significantly in recent quarters, mainly on account of rise in international competition and stringent trade conditions, according to a report by US-based trade finance company Drip Capital.

The report revealed that going forward these conditions are likely to persist and overall marine exports are likely to remain subdued in the coming quarters. "Indian shrimp exports to the US face stringent quality checks and scanning along with a hike in anti-dumping duty to 2.34 per cent from 0.84 per cent in 2018, which has had a negative effect on the shipment volumes," Drip Capital cofounder and co-CEO Pushkar Mukewar said.

Other factors impacting Indian marine exports include a change in consumer preferences and an increase in quality consciousness in traditional markets for marine exports like the EU, he added. "This has led to the implementation of tougher norms in these regions. Quality concerns from buyer markets, particularly in the West, are going to remain a big

challenge for Indian farmers who face increasing competition from other markets offering high-quality, value-added products. Further, while Indian marine exports have long relied only on Vannamei shrimp. Over-reliance on exporting one specific product is unlikely to be a sustainable long-term strategy," Mukewar added. As much of the slowdown stems from traditional markets like the EU, and to a certain extent, the US, the report suggested that exporters should venture into new and alternative markets for their shipments.

According to the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), India exported nearly USD 6.3 billion worth of marine products in FY19, while the total global trade was estimated to be a little over USD 100 billion. Value-addition to the country's marine exports, including ready-to-fry or cook, canned and cleaned products, is also going to be a crucial component in this effort.

The value addition creates almost 25 per cent difference to a marine product, the report said. India should look to its Southeast Asian neighbours, especially Vietnam, to see how simple value additions to the supply chain could make a big difference in boosting exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Israel avoids health crisis with last-minute new drug budget

Israeli ministers on Thursday averted a health care crisis by passing a last-minute allocation of 500 million shekels 143 million to pay for new lifesaving medicines for thousands of patients. Israel is without a permanent government and ha...

Facebook bans all ads that aim to limit U.S. census participation

Facebook Inc, which has come under fire for allowing politicians to run misleading advertisements, said on Thursday it will ban any ads that aim to limit participation in next years U.S. census, which officials and lawmakers fear could be t...

Shootout near security service office in Moscow: Russian media

Moscow, Dec 19 AFP Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area, according to Russian media and footage on social media.Several videos...

NITI Aayog to draft roadmap for population stabilisation

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Friday will hold a consultative meeting to discuss a roadmap for population stabilisation and come out with a working paper to address key gaps in Indias family planning programmes. Increasing the basket ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019