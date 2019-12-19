Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares inch up in languid pre-Christmas trade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 22:28 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares inch up in languid pre-Christmas trade

European shares inched up in thin trade on Thursday, as a handful of corporate updates and central bank meetings gave little impetus for larger moves. Markets held slightly below highs touched earlier in the week when a Sino-U.S. trade agreement and a victory for the Conservatives in a UK general election spurred buying.

Renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit, brought about by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's setting of a hard Dec. 2020 deadline for a trade deal, lent an air of caution as investors looked to the new year for fresh cues. The benchmark STOXX 600 index was just 0.1% higher, with healthcare and oil stocks leading gains, while automobile stocks were the worst performers.

"It's very much a period of digestion of (last week's) news, and maybe thoughts for 2020, rather than anybody looking to do much before the year-end," said Roger Jones, head of equities at London and Capital Equity Solutions and Equity Funds. Italian payments services provider Nexi rose 4.7% and was the top gainer on the STOXX 600 after lender Intesa SanPaolo agreed to sell it its payments business for 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion).

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant rose 2.1% after saying it was selling a unit to U.S.-based PolyOne Corp for $1.6 billion. Data Respons jumped 20% after AKKA Technologies agreed to buy the Norwegian software company for around 3.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($404 million) in cash.

NMC Health was the worst performer on the STOXX 600, extending losses after short-seller Muddy Waters took aim at the stock. Export-oriented UK bluechip stocks rose on weakness in the pound, while domestically focused stocks were largely unchanged.

The Bank of England left its benchmark rate unchanged, as expected, saying it was too soon to gauge how much Johnson's election victory would lift the Brexit uncertainty that has hung over the economy. Sweden's central bank became the first in Europe to move rates out of sub-zero territory. It raised its benchmark repo rate a quarter point to zero on Thursday, as expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

UK government sets out fast track timetable for Brexit law

The British government plans to push the legislation required to ratify its Brexit deal through the lower house of parliament by Jan. 9, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conserva...

Report: RHP Teheran, Angels agree to 1-year, $9M deal

Free-agent pitcher Julio Teheran has agreed to a one-year contract worth 9 million with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN reported Thursday, citing a source. Teheran, 28, went the free agent route after the Atlanta Braves declined a 12 million c...

Libya's GNA says ready to implement military deal with Turkey

Tripoli, Dec 20 AFP - Libyas UN-recognised unity government on Thursday approved the implementation of a military deal with Ankara, paving the way for a bigger Turkish role in the war-torn country. Turkey has already supported the Governmen...

Russia, Ukraine reach gas transit deal 'in principle'

Russia and Ukraine have reached an agreement in principle on the transit of Russian gas to Europe, officials said on Thursday, ahead of a looming New Year deadline. Some 18 percent of the EUs annual natural gas consumption comes from Russia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019