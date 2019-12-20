Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shell-Reliance give up Panna-Mukta fields; western offshore fields to revert to ONGC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 11:40 IST
Shell-Reliance give up Panna-Mukta fields; western offshore fields to revert to ONGC

After operating Panna-Mukta oil and gas fields for 25 years, Royal Dutch Shell and Reliance Industries will revert the western offshore fields back to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), the companies said in a statement. Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) oil and gas fields in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast were in 1994 awarded a consortium of US energy giant Enron and Reliance. ONGC, which had originally discovered the fields, as a government nominee given 40 per cent back-in rights.

Enron during its bankruptcy was taken over by BG Group of UK in 2003. BG Group's interest was subsequently taken over by Shell in 2016. The 25-year production sharing contracts for the PMT fields expires this week and Reliance and Shell had decided not to seek an extension for Panna-Mukta fields.

"After 25 years of operating the Panna-Mukta oil and gas fields, the Panna-Mukta and Tapti Joint Venture partners will be handing over the Panna-Mukta oil and gas fields back to the Government of India's (GOI) nominee i.e. ONGC on December 21, 2019," a joint statement issued by Reliance and Shell said. Reliance and BG Exploration and Production India Ltd (BGEPIL) hold 30 per cent stake each in PMT while the balance 40 per cent is with ONGC.

"The production sharing contracts (PSC) for the Panna-Mukta and Tapti fields, which were executed by the PMT JV with the Government of India in 1994, will expire on December 21, 2019," it said. The Tapti fields had ceased production earlier in 2016 and the Tapti process platform facilities were handed over to ONGC (GOI nominee) in 2016.

Decommissioning and site restoration of residual Tapti facilities, including five unmanned platforms and in-field pipelines, are currently being carried out by the PMT JV under India's first offshore decommissioning and site restoration project. The Tapti decommissioning and other commercial activities would continue in BGEPIL even after Panna-Mukta handover, as per the statement.

The Panna-Mukta fields, off the Mumbai coast, produced 211 million barrels of oil and 1.25 Trillion cubic feet of natural gas since December 1994. In 2019, the average monthly production from the fields was around 10,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 140 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day. Speaking on the development, Trivikram Arun, Managing Director, BGEPIL said, "The PMT JV is a great example of a successful partnership between India's largest national oil company (ONGC), India's largest private company (Reliance) and an international oil company (Shell)."

"Our teams have worked relentlessly to ensure a safe handover of the producing fields from the PMT JV to ONGC at the end of the term," he said. B Ganguly, President-E&P, Reliance said, "At their peak, Panna-Mukta have contributed to nearly 6 per cent of India's oil production and almost 7 per cent of India's gas production in the year 2007-08. Reliance has been a part of this journey and contributed, by providing energy, to the growth and development of India's oil and gas sector." PTI ANZ ANS

ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Huawei and Deutsche Telekom held advanced talks over 5G network deal - sources

Deutsche Telekom was in advanced talks to retain Chinas Huawei as its main supplier of radio equipment for new mobile networks before it put the negotiations on hold for political reasons, according to three sources familiar with the matter...

Country could make jump in Ease of Doing Business due to sustained effort: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the goal of achieving the 5 Trillion Dollar Economy is achievable.He was participating in the inaugural session of the Hundred Years of ASSOCHAM in New Delhi today.Addressing a gathering of leader...

Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid peaceful: Police Commissoner

Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid peaceful Police Commissoner Hyderabad, Dec 20 PTI Barring some slogan shouting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, prayers at the historic Mecca Masjid here passed off peacefully, Hyderabad Police Comm...

Next meet of special representatives of India, China on boundary issue on Saturday

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will hold boundary talks here on Saturday under the framework of Special Representatives dialogue, the External Affairs Ministry has announced. Wangs visit to India w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019