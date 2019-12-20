Left Menu
French regulator fines Google 150 mn euros over search engine ads

  • Paris
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:58 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 15:51 IST
Representative Image

France's competition authority has fined Google 150 million euros (USD 167 million) for abusing its dominant position on the market for advertising linked to web searches, the regulator announced Friday.

The authority, in its first-ever sanctioning of the American giant, also ordered Google to "clarify the operating rules of its Google Ads advertising platform and the procedures for suspending the accounts" of certain advertisers.

