Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goyal meets export promotion councils to seek inputs for foreign trade policy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:09 IST
Goyal meets export promotion councils to seek inputs for foreign trade policy

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met export promotion councils (EPCs), exporters body FIEO and commodity boards to seek inputs for the foreign trade policy and steps that can be taken to boost India's outward shipments. The EPCs also gave their views on India's free trade agreements and preferential trade agreements with other countries especially, ASEAN members, during the five-hour long meeting held on Thursday, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

Pre-Budget inputs from EPCs were also taken so that they may be sent to the finance ministry, it added. The problem of exporters identified as "risky exporters" by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) was taken up and the minister directed that a nodal officer be appointed in the office of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The government had recently identified over 5,000 'risky exporters' who had claimed GST refunds based on bogus invoices. Goyal urged the Councils to send by December 31, 2019 a list of those identified as 'risky exporters' to the nodal officer in DGFT so that this issue may be taken up with the finance ministry.

The minister also asked the EPCs to study the non-tariff barriers (NTB) being faced by them while exporting to other countries so that a study maybe done to look at these NTBs. It was also decided by the minister, in concurrence with all EPCs and Boards, that another meeting will be held after the Budget in February to review the tasks achieved and those still pending that were discussed in this meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union ministerial pointed out, has not even been fo...

Several people gather outside Delhi Police HQ to demand release of those detained in Daryaganj

Several people gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday demanding the release of around 40 persons detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj.According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Sub...

UPDATE 2-ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian areas, pending jurisdiction

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she would launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories as soon as the courts jurisdiction had been established. The announcement opens t...

Mumbai-Nagpur expressway to be named after Bal Thackeray: Govt

The Maharashtra government on Friday said the upcoming Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway will be named Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. A government order to this effect was issued on Friday, which said the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019