Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banking industry's NPA situation to improve by fiscal-end: SBI chairman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 13:48 IST
Banking industry's NPA situation to improve by fiscal-end: SBI chairman
Image Credit: ANI

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said most banks will be in a good position with respect to stressed assets by March and there is no dearth of liquidity in the system for lending. He added that there are opportunities to lend in sectors such as infrastructure and consumer lending as there is not much of a decline in demand from consumers.

"By March 31st, most of the banks will be in a good position with respect to stressed assets," Kumar said at the 92nd Annual Convention of industry chamber FICCI here. On the transmission of monetary policy, he said the banks cannot lower rates beyond a threshold due to asset-liability mismatch issues.

Kumar stated that there is no shortage of capital in the system, but the corporates are not borrowing enough and not utilizing their capacities well. On lending to the telecom sector for the next round of spectrum auctions, he said, "For us lending to the telecom sector for spectrum is completely unsecured. On paper, it is secured as the auction is to be done by the government but practically it is totally unsecured."

"So in such circumstances, banks will have to evaluate carefully before lending to the sector as the probability of default is very high," Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria says rockets damage Homs refinery, disrupt production

Rockets were fired overnight at Syrias main Homs refinery and two gas units causing minor damage and disrupting production, oil officials said on Saturday, calling it a terrorist attack. Fires were extinguished after several hours and maint...

CAA row: Court asks lawyers seeking to meet detainees to approach Delhi HC, magistrate court

Delhis Tis Hazari court on Saturday did not address the grievances of a batch of lawyers seeking permission to meet people who were detained following protests against the newly amended citizenship law and asked them to approach a concerned...

Opportunity to pick Dhoni, Fleming's brains: Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran is looking at his entry into the Chennai Super Kings setup as an opportunity to pick the brains of seasoned captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming. The 21-year-old Curran was the most expensive...

'Tumor-on-a-chip' to revolutionize cancer drug testing

Researchers from Kyoto University, Japan have created a new device that can culture cancerous cells in vitro in a three-dimensional fashion that better mimics the conditions present in the human body. Touted as tumour-on-a-chip, this piece ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019