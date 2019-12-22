Left Menu
Development News Edition

ComMin taking steps to ensure import, sale of quality toys in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 16:57 IST
ComMin taking steps to ensure import, sale of quality toys in India

The Commerce and Industry Ministry is taking steps including making it mandatory for consignment based testing to ensure import and sale of quality toys in the country, an official said. The ministry is also looking at stricter quality control norms for the toys industry by explicitly stating the definition of toys to minimize evasion from compliance, the official added.

Quality control order on toys is one of the ways to stop the flow of cheap sub-standard toys in the market. To ensure the import of quality toys, the ministry has said that samples will now be randomly picked from each import consignment and will be sent to NABL accredited labs for testing and clearance.

If the sample fails to meet the required standards, the consignment will be sent back or will be destroyed at the cost of importer. These measures are being implemented on the back of a study conducted by the Quality Council of India.

According to the study, about 67 percent of toys failed all safety and standard tests, while about 30 percent of plastic toys failed to meet the safety standards of admissible levels of heavy metals and phthalates. Similarly, 80 percent of these toys failed on mechanical and physical safety properties.

In the case of soft toys, 45 percent failed on admissible levels of phthalates and 75 percent of electric toys failed on mechanical standards. The toy industry in India is primarily in the unorganized sector, comprising about 4,000 small and medium enterprises.

About 85 percent of toys are imported in the country, with the maximum coming from China. It is followed by Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Germany, Hongkong, and the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

The baby powder of Johnson Johnson is not responsible for a Missouri womans cancer, a jury in the US has decided in the companys latest win in a litigation case over its famous product. The litigation case Forrest in St Louis, Missouri in ...

Rare wild life species seized at Chennai airport

Rare wild life species like kangaroo rats and red squirrel that were allegedly smuggled into the country from Thailand were seized at the airport here on Sunday and one person detained in this connection. The customs department officials o...

Many Indian-origin post office managers hit by stealing scandal in UK

Hundreds of sub-postmasters, many of them of Indian-origin, were hit by a faulty IT system that accused them of stealing funds from the UKs Post Office. Earlier this week, Justice High Fraser at the UK High Court approved a 57.8-million pou...

Guj: Three killed as wall collapses on them during demolition

Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed and two others injured after a compound wall fell on them during its demolition at Palitana town in Gujarat on Sunday, police said. Farooq Deraia and his son Toufiq, both contractors, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019