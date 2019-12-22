Left Menu
Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

The baby powder of Johnson & Johnson is not responsible for a Missouri woman's cancer, a jury in the US has decided in the company's latest win in a litigation case over its famous product. The litigation case (Forrest) in St Louis, Missouri in the US has resulted in a verdict for Johnson & Johnson, finding Johnson's baby powder was not the cause of the Vickie Forrest's disease.

"This is the fourth consecutive verdict in favor of Johnson & Johnson in these cases and the eighth defense verdict this year," a Johnson & Johnson company spokesperson said in a statement. The jury carefully considered the decades of independent clinical evidence, which show Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer, it added.

"We know that anyone suffering from cancer is searching for answers, which is why the science and facts on this topic are so important," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

