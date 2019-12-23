Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Infrastructure wins major arbitration award of Rs 1,250 crore against DVC

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said on Monday it has won a major arbitration award of Rs 1,250 crore against government-owned Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 11:20 IST
Reliance Infrastructure wins major arbitration award of Rs 1,250 crore against DVC
The company is one of the largest infrastructure companies developing projects in sectors like power, roads and Metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said on Monday it has won a major arbitration award of Rs 1,250 crore against government-owned Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). A three-member arbitration tribunal unanimously gave the award in favour of Reliance Infrastructure on December 21.

The tribunal directed DVC to pay Rs 896 crore and return the bank guarantees of Rs 354 crore within four weeks or pay additional interest at the rate of 15 per cent per annum for any delay in payment beyond four weeks. Pursuant to the recent Niti Aayog circular, Reliance Infrastructure will request DVC to pay 75 per cent of the arbitral award against bank guarantee immediately. The proceeds will be used to pay lenders and reduce the company's debt.

"It is critical for Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies to be paid their dues on time so that they can participate in mega-infrastructure projects without the risk of getting bogged down by working capital issues," said an official spokesperson. "This award by the arbitration tribunal is a validation of the rightful position of the company," he said in a statement.

Anil Ambani-lead Reliance Infrastructure was the E&C contractor of DVC's 2 x 600 MW Raghunathpur thermal power project in West Bengal with a contract value of Rs 3,750 crore. After emerging the lowest bidder, the company was issued a letter of acceptance on December 11, 2007. Units one and two were to be commissioned in 35 and 38 months respectively.

During execution, Reliance Infrastructure faced various impediments like non-availability of land, hindrances at the project site on account of local agitations, unavailability of inputs from DVC like water and coal. Despite such handicaps, the company commissioned the project. Unit one was commissioned on May 15, 2015 and unit 2 was commissioned on February 23, 2016.

The company also raised several claims on DVC in respect of delays and hindrances faced by it in the execution of the project. However, DVC sought to levy liquidated damages upon the company for failure to adhere to the contractual schedule. Reliance Infrastructure invoked arbitration and a three-member arbitral tribunal comprising of Presiding Arbitrator Justice Ganendra Naryan Ray, a former judge of Supreme Court of India, and co-arbitrators Justices Ronojit Kumar Mitra, former Judge of Calcutta High Court, and Indrajit Chatterjee, also a former judge of Calcutta High Court, was formed.

The arbitral tribunal was constituted on August 1, 2017 and the first hearing was held on August 11, 2017. Reliance Infrastructure claimed for grant of extension of time, release of retention amount and performance bank guarantees withheld by DVC, compensation for increase in price, extended stay and other related claims. DVC also filed a counter-claim and sought to levy liquidated damages, claims towards loss of generation, additional interest on loans and other claims.

The arbitral tribunal over 107 sittings dwelt on the rival claims of the parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

China's Meituan vows improvements after delivery man kills supermarket worker

Chinas Meituan Dianping said on Monday it will make improvements to its platform after one of its delivery men stabbed a supermarket staffer to death on the weekend, prompting debate on social media over the pressures faced by such workers....

Christmas preparations in Nagaland amid CAA protests

Residents of Nagaland are now engaged in preparations for Christmas and New Year 2020 celebrations as India is witnessing mass protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in different parts of the country. In Dimapur, the commercial ...

Students protesting outside UP Bhawan detained

Some students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here on Monday when they were protesting against the polices action during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act demonstrations in the state.They were demanding the resignation of Ut...

New releases show Ukraine aid freeze began 90 minutes after Trump-Zelensky call

The White House, roughly 90 minutes after the telephonic conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, ordered the Pentagon to freeze security funding for Kiev, according to new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019