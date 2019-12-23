NHPC plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr in FY'20

State-owned NHPC on Monday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through various instruments.

As per a BSE filing by the company, its board will meet on December 28 to consider a proposal to raise the amount through issuance of corporate bonds on private placement basis or via a term loan or external commercial borrowing. "The Board of Directors of NHPC...will consider the proposal for raising of debt up to Rs 2,000 crore during 2019-20 through issuance of corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of term loans/external commercial borrowings in suitable tranches," the filing said.

